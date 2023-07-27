Portsmouth continued their summer recruitment drive on Wednesday night with the capture of goalkeeper Ryan Schofield, following the player’s departure from Huddersfield Town.

The 23-year-old has signed a one-year deal at Fratton Park after progressing through the ranks at the Terriers while enjoying loan spells with Hibs, Crawley, FC United of Manchester, Telford, Notts County and Livingston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are plenty of other big stories making the headlines in League One, and we have rounded up the latest news from Pompey’s rivals with the start of the season just over a week away.

Cobblers eye Rangers man

Northampton Town are expressing an interest in Rangers midfielder Alex Lowry, according to the Daily Record in Scotland.

The Cobblers were promoted from League Two last season and are said to be eyeing a loan move for the Ibrox player, who has progressed through the academy ranks at the Glasgow club.

Northampton are reportedly one of just a number clubs keen to sign Lowry on loan, who signed a long-term contract with Rangers earlier this year. Michael Beale has been bolstering his options in midfield and it could open the door for Lowry to leave on loan as he seeks regular minutes.

Fleetwood reject Oxford’s Marriott bid

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleetwood Town have rejected a £400,000 bid from Oxford United for Jack Marriott, according to TEAMtalk.

The former Derby County, Peterborough United and Sheffield Wednesday player only joined the club in January on a two-and-a-half year deal.

In January, Fleetwood said Marriott joined for a "substantial undisclosed fee". He scored eight goals and provided two assists in 19 games for the Cod Army.

Ex-Pompey man terminates Wigan deal

Jack Whatmough has put a number of clubs on transfer alert after terminating his contract with Wigan Athletic. The former Pompey defender has quit the Latics because of repeated contractual breaches under the club’s previous ownership. Jamie McGrath has also left the club for the same reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club statement read: “Following advice and guidance from the PFA, Jack Whatmough and Jamie McGrath made the decision to terminate their contracts due to repeated contractual breaches under the previous ownership.