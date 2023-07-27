News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

League One side have Rangers man ‘on radar’, club see bid rejected for ex-Derby and Sheffield Wednesday star

The latest League One transfer news as Portsmouth complete their 12th signing of the summer

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 27th Jul 2023, 11:30 BST- 2 min read

Portsmouth continued their summer recruitment drive on Wednesday night with the capture of goalkeeper Ryan Schofield, following the player’s departure from Huddersfield Town.

The 23-year-old has signed a one-year deal at Fratton Park after progressing through the ranks at the Terriers while enjoying loan spells with Hibs, Crawley, FC United of Manchester, Telford, Notts County and Livingston.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are plenty of other big stories making the headlines in League One, and we have rounded up the latest news from Pompey’s rivals with the start of the season just over a week away.

Most Popular

Cobblers eye Rangers man

Northampton Town are expressing an interest in Rangers midfielder Alex Lowry, according to the Daily Record in Scotland.

The Cobblers were promoted from League Two last season and are said to be eyeing a loan move for the Ibrox player, who has progressed through the academy ranks at the Glasgow club.

Northampton are reportedly one of just a number clubs keen to sign Lowry on loan, who signed a long-term contract with Rangers earlier this year. Michael Beale has been bolstering his options in midfield and it could open the door for Lowry to leave on loan as he seeks regular minutes.

Fleetwood reject Oxford’s Marriott bid

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fleetwood Town have rejected a £400,000 bid from Oxford United for Jack Marriott, according to TEAMtalk.

The former Derby County, Peterborough United and Sheffield Wednesday player only joined the club in January on a two-and-a-half year deal.

In January, Fleetwood said Marriott joined for a "substantial undisclosed fee". He scored eight goals and provided two assists in 19 games for the Cod Army.

Ex-Pompey man terminates Wigan deal

Jack Whatmough has put a number of clubs on transfer alert after terminating his contract with Wigan Athletic. The former Pompey defender has quit the Latics because of repeated contractual breaches under the club’s previous ownership. Jamie McGrath has also left the club for the same reasons.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A club statement read: “Following advice and guidance from the PFA, Jack Whatmough and Jamie McGrath made the decision to terminate their contracts due to repeated contractual breaches under the previous ownership.

“The club made repeated efforts to retain both players, but ultimately a decision has been made to focus on the future under the new ownership in this exciting new era for Wigan Athletic. Both players have therefore left the club with immediate effect. We thank Jack and Jamie for their efforts whilst in a Latics shirt.”

Related topics:Oxford UnitedLeague OnePortsmouthRangersWiganHuddersfield TownFratton Park