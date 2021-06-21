Birmingham front man Sam Cosgrove is wanted by Ipswich. Picture: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

But here’s what else is going on in the third tier.

Ipswich Town are turning their attentions to a possible loan move for Birmingham City striker Sam Cosgrove.

Blues manager Lee Bowyer is ready to allow the player, signed from Aberdeen for £2m, to leave in order to get some much-needed experience (Birmingham Live).

Celtic are in a battle with Bristol City for Oxford United defender Rob Atkinson. The 22-year-old is valued at £1.6m by the U’s, with the Robins ‘getting closer’ to Karl Robinson’s valuation (Alan Nixon, via Twitter).

Sheffield Wednesday have been joined by Cardiff for in-demand Solihull Moors forward Kyle Hudlin. Barnsley have also been credited with interest in the 6ft 9in striker, who scored 10 goals in all competitions last season (Yorkshire Live).

Oxford United are interested in 23-year-old Dundee United left-back Jamie Robson (Sun).