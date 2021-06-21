League One transfer gossip: Portsmouth rivals Ipswich target Birmingham striker as Sheffield Wednesday set sights on non-league ace
Check out the latest transfer rumours emerging from League One
Over the past 24 hours, Pompey have been linked with Gillingham defender Jack Tucker and Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.
But here’s what else is going on in the third tier.
Ipswich Town are turning their attentions to a possible loan move for Birmingham City striker Sam Cosgrove.
Blues manager Lee Bowyer is ready to allow the player, signed from Aberdeen for £2m, to leave in order to get some much-needed experience (Birmingham Live).
Celtic are in a battle with Bristol City for Oxford United defender Rob Atkinson. The 22-year-old is valued at £1.6m by the U’s, with the Robins ‘getting closer’ to Karl Robinson’s valuation (Alan Nixon, via Twitter).
Sheffield Wednesday have been joined by Cardiff for in-demand Solihull Moors forward Kyle Hudlin. Barnsley have also been credited with interest in the 6ft 9in striker, who scored 10 goals in all competitions last season (Yorkshire Live).
Oxford United are interested in 23-year-old Dundee United left-back Jamie Robson (Sun).
AFC Wimbledon have emerged as the favourites to land Chelsea youngster Luke McCormick. Millwall are also keen on the 22-year-old, who made 41 appearances on loan at relegated Bristol Rovers last season (Alan Nixon, via Twitter).