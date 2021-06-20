Portsmouth transfer news: Manchester City and Republic of Ireland keeper Gavin Bazunu is latest player to be linked with Fratton Park move
Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is the latest name being linked with a move to Pompey.
The past two days has seen Blues boss Danny Cowley reportedly registering a ‘£200,000’ bid for Gillingham centre-back Jack Tucker, while a PO4 return for winger Viv Solomon-Otabor has emerged from his native Nigeria.
Now it’s being reported by the Sun on Sunday that City’s 19-year-old Republic of Ireland international shot-stopper is being tracked by the Blues.
The national paper claims that Cowley is interested in the talented teen following a successful loan spell at Rochdale last season.
There, the former Shamrock Rovers ace played 32 times and impressed, despite Dale’s relegation to League Two.
Bazunu, who has aspirations to be Man City’s first-choice keeper in the future, has started the Republic of Ireland’s past four matches and is highly rated in both the Citizens and Eire camps.
Pompey are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper after allowing Craig MacGillivray to see out his contract.
The Blues have already been linked with a loan move for West Brom youngster Josh Griffiths.