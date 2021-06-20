Manchester City keeper Gavin Bazunu. Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Now it’s being reported by the Sun on Sunday that City’s 19-year-old Republic of Ireland international shot-stopper is being tracked by the Blues.

The national paper claims that Cowley is interested in the talented teen following a successful loan spell at Rochdale last season.

There, the former Shamrock Rovers ace played 32 times and impressed, despite Dale’s relegation to League Two.

Bazunu, who has aspirations to be Man City’s first-choice keeper in the future, has started the Republic of Ireland’s past four matches and is highly rated in both the Citizens and Eire camps.

Pompey are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper after allowing Craig MacGillivray to see out his contract.