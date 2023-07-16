The 2023/24 English Football League season kicks off in just under three weeks with Portsmouth hosting Bristol Rovers at Fratton Park in their opening fixture on August 5.

Between now and then there will likely be plenty of transfer business done not just on the south coast but across the division. According to recent reports, Derby County could see one of their trialists snapped up from under their noses with three Championship clubs reportedly keen on the free agent.

Elsewhere, a Blackpool midfielder is being linked with a switch to League Two side Wrexham as the ambitious Welsh club look to continue their climb up the divisions. Here are the latest League One transfer news headlines on Sunday, July 16:

Released Rangers star linked with loan interest from multiple EFL clubs

Per a report from Football.Scotland, former Rangers midfielder Charlie Lindsay is attracting the interest from a host of English Championship clubs. The Northern Irishman is currently on trial with Derby County.

Blackburn Rovers, Huddersfield Town and Hull City are all said to be interested in signing the 19-year-old following his release this summer by the Ibrox club. The Rams have been casting an eye over the player but could see him snapped up from under their noses if they are not careful.

Wrexham ‘set sights’ on Blackpool midfielder

Wrexham are apparently interested in Blackpool midfielder Matty Virtue, as reported by The 72 via journalist Alan Nixon. The League Two side, who are of course owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are understood to be targeting back-to-back promotions and could do so with more ambitious transfer moves.

