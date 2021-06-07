The Blues were touted as possible suitors for Jayden Stockey and Jordan Gabriel over the weekend – links that followed The News’ understanding that released Southampton winger Josh Sims is high up Danny Cowley’s wanted list.

But, as ever, Pompey aren’t the only clubs in the mix for players.

Here’s some of the other hot gossip doing the rounds from their League One rivals...

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool join Pompey in race for Forest defender

Blackpool have joined Pompey in being credited with interest in Nottingham Forest right-back Jordan Gabriel.

According to the Daily Mirror, both clubs are keen on the 22-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Bloomfield Road and helped the Seasiders win promotion to the Championship via the play-offs.

The former Arsenal and Southend player made 37 appearances last term and featured for Neil Critchley’s side in their 1-0 win at Fratton Park in February.

Jordan Gabriel won promotion with Blackpool last season while on loan from Nottingham Forest. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Blackpool are keen on a right-back after Ollie Turton’s surprise move to Huddersfield.

Forest boss Chris Hughton has already said, though, that he wants to look at Gabriel in pre-season training before deciding what he wants to do with the defender.

Ipswich target Liverpool youngster

Young Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is reportedly on Ipswich boss Paul Cook's wanted list.

The Tractor Boys are looking to bring the 22-year-old to Portman Road, according to TWTD.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international is expected to leave Anfield on loan for the 2020-21 season to gain some senior experience.

Kelleher made five senior appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side last season, including two Champions League games.

Ipswich could face competition from the Championship but appear to have money to spend as they target promotion back to the second tier next season.

It has been reported that both of Ipswich's current keepers – Tomas Holy and Dai Cornell – will be moved on this summer.

Ipswich, meanwhile, along with Wigan, have been linked with have move for Northern Ireland international striker Kyle Lafferty, who has been released by Kilmarnock.

Former Pompey target emerges has Cheltenham on alert

Former Pompey target and Peterborough midfielder Ryan Broom could return to former club Cheltenham after just one season at London Road.

The 24-year-old was signed by Darren Ferguson for £200,000 last summer – but finished the campaign on loan at Burton.

He made only five league starts for the Posh before February and was allowed to join the Brewers, where he scored two goals in 11 appearances.

Broom has subsequently been placed on the transfer list by Peterborough.

And a possible destination could be Whaddon Road, where the attacking midfielder first attracted interest from the Blues, scoring 12 goals in 87 appearances.

Cheltenham won promotion to League One last season, finishing the 2020-21 League Two season as champions.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

There’s a shake-up going on at Fratton Park and you don’t have to miss a thing.

You can now get all our Sports coverage for less than 11p a day when you use the discount code PROJECTREBUILD25 at the checkout.