Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The January transfer window promises to be a busy time as all 24 League One clubs scour the market to boost their chances of success at both ends of the table. Portsmouth are the pace setters at the halfway stage and they have treated their fans to plenty of highs thus far as they aim to return to the second-tier of English football.

As of yet the South Coast giants are yet to add any further additions to their squad - but it is possible they will enter the market in the weeks to come to try and maintain their place at the summit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the meantime one of the chasing packs in Peterborough has confirmed an emergency signing to help boost their chances of promotion - while the likes of Carlisle and Lincoln have also delved into the market for some early January deals.

Here is a full round-up of all the latest transfer news from League One.

Carlisle confirm double signing as Paul Simpson aims to boost survival chances

Carlisle are one of the bookmakers favourites to be relegated in their first season back in League One. The Cumbrian side have won just four of their opening 25 matches and are three points adrift of safety. However, the recent takeover from Castle Sports Group could boost their chances of survival and Paul Simpson has already begun to invest in moves to try and rejuvenate his side.

Midfielder Harrison Neal is one of the new names at Brunton Park and he arrives on a permanent deal from Sheffield United. The 22-year-old spent the first half of the season with Stevenage but struggled for regular football. He has also previously played in League Two for Barrow and had spells in the non-league with Southend and Kettering Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neal is one of two Premier League players to move to Carlisle this week and he will be joined by Crystal Palace defender Sean Grehan on loan. Grehan is yet to play a senior game for Crystal Palace since his arrival from Bohemians in 2022 - but is seen as a promising player at 19-years of age and has represented Republic of Ireland at U21 level.

Peterborough sign emergency goalkeeper on a short term deal

Peterborough are one of Portsmouth’s main rivals for promotion. Much of this form has been built on the success of their backline which has conceded just 27 in 25 games. The Posh were dealt a key injury blow when goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic sustained an injury against Barnsley on 29 December. Flynn Talley stepped up in his absence against Derby in another vital win on Monday.