Portsmouth open their 2024-25 Championship campaign with a trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United

The clock is ticking towards the start of the 2024-25 Championship campaign as Portsmouth prepare to play in the second tier for the first time since 2011-12. Pompey have been down as far as League Two since their relegation from the Championship but excitement is building after John Mousinho’s side dominated League One last term to lift the title and clinch promotion.

First up is a trip to last campaign’s beaten play-off finalists Leeds United in what will be the first meeting between the clubs since the 2011-12 season. Ahead of the contest, a transfer saga is going on at Elland Road while in other transfer news Hull City have secured a deal for a released Sheffield United player as we round up the latest transfer news from Pompey’s rivals below.

Leeds ‘reject’ Brentford offer

Leeds United have rejected Brentford’s £40m offer for teenager Archie Gray, as reported by our sister publication The Yorkshire Evening Post. On Saturday it emerged, Gray was close to sealing a move to the Gtech Community Stadium. Gray had agreed personal terms with Thomas Frank’s side and headed to West London for a medical. Leeds and Brentford had agreed on a £40m fee but the transfer was not yet finalised with the clubs still in talks over the payment schedule. However, the Whites have now rejected the offer from Brentford.

Speaking to the YEP earlier this year, club chairman Paraag Marathe was unable to rule out Gray leaving Elland Road as Leeds battled to stay within Profit and Sustainability regulations. He said: “If I can paint the big picture for you, there are certain things that we need to do and we will make sure we are fully compliant with P&S, as we always have been. And there are certain trade-offs that we have to make and so we'll have to get to the drawing board and figure out which moves we have to make sure that we are compliant. It's too early to say.

“Obviously Archie is a tremendous player, as are all of the players who put in so much effort for us, but you know, every season brings change and so I can't yet comment on it, but we'll see what happens."

Dickinson join Hulls City

Hull City have signed midfielder George Dickinson on a one-year deal with the option of a further year in the club’s favour. The 19-year-old had been on trial with the club’s Under-21s side during the 2023/24 season and will officially join Hull on Monday once his contract with Sheffield United expires.

“I am very happy to get the deal over the line and I am ready to crack on now with the new season,” said Dickinson. “I like the way we play. In the structure, there is a freedom where you can go and enjoy yourself. I like to get on the ball and dictate the game, show off my passing range, getting stuck into tackles and above anything else, working hard for the team.