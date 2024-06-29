Portsmouth's squad for thrilling Leeds United Championship opener as it stands

The countdown to Portsmouth’s big return to the Championship is firmly underway with just over 40 days to go until John Mousinho’s side visit Leeds United on the opening day of the season.

In what has to be one of the most attractive fixtures in English football’s second tier, Pompey will face an immediate test of their Championship credentials as they face a Whites side that would have been preparing for life in the Premier League if they had overcome Southampton in last season’s play-off final.