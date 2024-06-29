Portsmouth's squad for thrilling Leeds United Championship opener as it stands

The countdown to Portsmouth’s big return to the Championship is firmly underway with just over 40 days to go until John Mousinho’s side visit Leeds United on the opening day of the season.
In what has to be one of the most attractive fixtures in English football’s second tier, Pompey will face an immediate test of their Championship credentials as they face a Whites side that would have been preparing for life in the Premier League if they had overcome Southampton in last season’s play-off final.
Portsmouth’s preparations for the new campaign received a double boost this week as they won the race to sign in-demand Oxford United winger Josh Murphy and tie down captain Marlon Pack on a new contract - but who else will be in contention for a place in Mousinho’s starting eleven when Pompey play their first Championship fixture in 12 years at Elland Road in August.
