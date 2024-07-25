Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A roundup of the latest transfer headlines for Portsmouth’s upcoming Championship rivals.

Portsmouth are preparing to return to the Championship with a bang this year following their stunning end to the 2023/24 League One season. John Mousinho guided his side to the division title and automatic promotion back up to England’s second tier.

Pompey have gotten stuck into the summer window to equip themselves with new recruits ready for this challenging new season, but what can they expect to face from other clubs? We’ve taken a look at the latest transfer headlines for Portsmouth’s new rivals — let’s see what they’ve been up to this week.

Sunderland sign ex-Leeds star

Sunderland continue their summer transfer spree with the announcement of Ian Poveda, who joins the club following the expiration of his contract at Leeds United. The versatile winger will be looking to push the Black Cats further up the table this season, following their 16th-place finish last time out.

“All I want to do is get on the pitch and play for Sunderland. I feel like I have the right people at the Club supporting me and the love I’ve already received from the people here is something I can’t describe,” Poveda told Sunderland’s website following his move to the Stadium of Light. “I’m a creative player with good one-on-one ability, who is never afraid to take anyone on. I’ll work hard for the team and I’m excited to get started.”

Poveda is a right-winger by trade but can play in any position across the front three and can slip into midfield roles when called upon as well.

Pompey rivals eye Forest midfielder

Nottingham Forest endured another tough season in the Premier League as they once again battled for their survival. Even after their points deduction, the Reds managed to avoid the drop with a rather comfortable six-point gap between them and Luton Town in the end.

However, their struggles at the bottom of the table have raised concerns and their senior players are attracting attention from both the Premier League and the Championship. According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, midfielder Lewis O’Brien is being targeted by Sheffield and Burnley, who reportedly want to bring him in on loan for the 2024/25 season.

Along with the Championship duo, MLS outfit Los Angeles FC are also considering a swoop for O’Brien, with a decision ‘expected soon’.