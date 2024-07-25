Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cardiff City have confirmed their interest in Alex Robertson as they prepare to announce a flurry of signings.

And that news has got Pompey fans fearing their side are going to miss out on a deal for the Manchester City starlet, who lit up their League One title campaign.

Bluebirds boss Erol Bulut has admitted the Aussie midfielder is in Cardiff sights, as he stated they are on the brink of announcing as many as three new signings this week.

Bulut stated Robertson would be a ‘good addition’ to the ranks of Pompey’s Championship rivals, though he hinted that getting a deal over the line is not a straightforward process.

The Blues are keen on bringing the 21-year-old back to Fratton Park after an outstanding loan stay last term, where he stood out as one of the division’s best performers before a hamstring injury curtailed his season in January.

In what form that would take is unclear with sporting director Rich Hughes stating it was ‘difficult’ to gain clarity on Robertson’s position, as he recovered from being sidelined in the final year of his existing City deal.

The Socceroos man spoke to The News in May over the prospect of a Fratton return, with Robertson explaining it wasn’t clear whether he would leave City permanently or on loan again - which would likely involve him signing a new deal at the Etihad.

It’s clear the man who made 27 appearances at Fratton Park is wanted at Cardiff, with Bulut confirming deals are lined up.

He told Wales Online: ‘We've had contact with a few players and we were negotiating with them.

‘Now we are closer with a few players. I am thinking by the end of this week, we're hoping to sign two or three players.

‘We are not far away because it's only about now finalising the deals. It’s not easy to finalise everything with players that we want to get. Sometimes it stops on the club, sometimes on the players, the agent. So we try to handle it well for now.

‘I hope at the end of this week we can finalise at least two of them but we are close and it could be three.

‘Not only those two players (Robertson and Leicester’s Kasey McAteer) we have a few players on our list. In the press they are mentioned very often and many times, those two players. It is not easy to get that quality of players.

‘Sometimes you want players but some small issues come in you have to handle that. For sure they would be a good addition on our system for the team