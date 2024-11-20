Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho admitted he faces huge keeper calls moving forward after Nicolas Schmid emerged as his new No1.

And the Pompey boss acknowledged Will Norris is far too good to be left in the stands, after the League One title winner was dropped from his squad against Preston.

Mousinho confirmed it was selection and not injury which kept Norris out of the Blues’ 3-1 win against Preston, with Jordan Archer preferred on the bench and Schmid continuing decent form after starting his sixth game.

Norris has been dealing with a slight knee issue, but the Pompey boss acknowledged he faces a headache moving forward in that department.

Mousinho said: ‘Yes (it was selection behind Norris not featuring in the squad) and moving forward we are competitive in that department.

‘It was a strange one from Will because he was carrying a bit of an injury. It was one where he’d shown he was clearly prepared to play through the injury for the team, but it was possibly affecting him a little bit.

‘Then the decision you make about keepers weighs heavier on everyone’s minds, because it seems to have more gravity about it.

‘Let’s not be naive about it, because keepers don’t change as often as a centre-forward or a winger and it’s harder to get back into the side.

‘Coming out of the side it would’ve seemed like a big decision. So we’ve wanted to make sure he gets his head right and he’s trained since the injury and been great around the place.

‘He’s pushing and he’s given us a problem, because we’ve got three really good keepers here.

‘Will’s far too good not to even be on the bench.

‘So it gives us an issue going forward. We’ll review it every single week, If players are showing they are better than what we’ve currently got in the side

‘It’s a decision to make on a week-by-week basis, because you never have the luxury in football of ignoring players good enough to play in your side.’

As well as Norris getting himself in the right place to be considered for selection, Mousinho felt it was right to recognise Archer’s recent contributions against Cardiff and Sheffield Wednesday, as he stated the keeper selection dynamic could change very quickly.

He added: ‘Jordan can count himself really unlucky to come out of the side and we felt it was the right thing to do to put Jordan on the bench, given his performances.

‘It’s really good to have that good, healthy competition between the three keepers.

‘As we’ve seen with the order, it’s changed. It’s changed quickly and dramatically - but it can also change the other way.’