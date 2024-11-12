With a League One title-winner’s medal proudly hanging round his neck, an EFL L1 team-of-the-year spot secured, and 19 clean sheets to back up his Pompey importance, Will Norris would have been forgiven for thinking it couldn’t get any better at the end of last season.

And with two years remaining on his Fratton Park contract as the Blues started planning for their long-awaited Championship return, the good times looked perfectly placed to keep rolling.

Fast forward six months, though, and those so-called good times have come to a dramatic halt.

Dropped from the starting line-up after conceding six against Stoke and following, arguably, a below-par start to the 2024-25 campaign that saw the former Burnley keeper concede 20 goals in nine Championship outings, Norris currently finds himself in a battle to not only reclaim his No1 status but also to make Pompey’s match-day squad!

Summer signing Nicolas Schmid has already proven he’s up to the task of stepping up, despite failing to keep a clean sheet in his six games played. Norris had two to his name prior to his removal from the team.

Meanwhile, another transfer window addition in the goalkeeping department, Jordan Archer, proved he’s no slouch when filling in for Schmid after he suffered concussion against Cardiff. The former Millwall and QPR stopper reluctantly gave up his claim for the top job three games ago, but has remained part of the match-day squad ever since, acting as Schmid's back-up.

Head coach John Mousinho, right, with Blues keeper Will Norris after Pompey secured the League One title after their 3-2 win against Barnsley on Tuesday night. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Whatever the reason for Norris’ current non-involvement, though, it does raise the question - can Pompey seriously keep three highly-qualified keepers happy? The Blues also recalled Toby Steward from his productive non-league loan to cope with the strains that the goalkeeping department was under just a matter of weeks ago.

But with just the one keeper allowed to start a game, here sits an area of a squad, already struggling to cope with the step-up to the second tier, with excess baggage.

There’s already been talk of Pompey trimming their first-team ranks in January in a bid to free up extra space and perhaps generate a bit of additional spending money in order to maintain their fragile Championship existence.

A few obvious candidates to help achieve that come in the form midfield duo Tom Lowery and Ben Stevenson - two players who missed out on making the Blues’ 25-man squad list back in September. Steward will likely head back out on loan to continue his development. Meanwhile, both Abdoulaye Kamara and Elias Sorensen could benefit from similar spells away as they struggle to make an impact following their summer arrivals.

There would also have been a case for Owen Moxon to perhaps find alternative arrangements prior to his recent return to flavour - albeit mostly as a substitute.

But you could genuinely add Norris to that list of potential exists, given his current status. Would he be happy to continue as Schmid’s understudy? Would he be happy to sit on the bench as a forgotten man when six months ago he was one of many starring lights in a League One title-winning campaign? At 31 years of age, does he demand regular first-team football? Is he up for the battle considering Schmid is four years younger and, arguably, still has his best years ahead of him? And finally, would he be happy being third-choice if Archer continues to demonstrate a determination to make a sustained breakthrough?

Only Norris knows the true answers to these questions. But if the answer is ‘no’ to any of them, then perhaps we could see yet another key member of last-season’s all-conquering side say goodbye to Fratton Park.

Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes have already proven they can be ruthless when it comes to serving the best interests of the club. That, too, will also be part of thinking heading into what is already building up to be a fascinating January transfer window.