Lewis Ward was signed for former Pompey boss Kenny Jackett to act as back-up for Craig MacGillivray

Pompey rivals Charlton are turning to a former Blues keeper to boost their squad depth over the second half of the season.

Addicks boss Michael Appleton has had a busy January transfer window to date following moves for West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry and Plymouth defender Macaulay Gillesphey. The Valley outfit are also in the hunt for a striker to play alongside top-scorer Alfie May and have been linked with moves for Peterborough frontman Jonson Clarke-Harris, ex-Pompey target Cole Stockton and Cheltenham forward Will Goodwin.

But not satisfied with that, the ex-Fratton Park manager is also poised to bring in stopper Lewis Ward - with a move from Swindon reportedly close. Charlton already have Ashley Maynard-Brewer and Harry Isted in their goalkeeping ranks. However, it’s been reported that Ward - who failed to make a senior appearance for Pompey following his January 2021 loan move from Exeter - is being lined up to add extra depth to that department.

The 26-year-old is currently in his second spell at the County Ground, following his PO4 exit at the end of the 2020-21 season. Ward was initially serving as Murphy Mahoney’s back-up at the League Two side this season. But he’s since returned to parent club QPR following injury.

That handed Ward the opportunity to claim the No1 jersey at the Robins. However, the arrival of Jack Bycroft has once again pushed the much-travelled stopper down the pecking order again.

Charlton are currently 12th in the League One standings and 16 points short of the play-off places. They are next in action on Saturday, when they travel to Burton. The Addicks next play Pompey February 24.

