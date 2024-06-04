Former Pompey and Notts County midfielder signs for European club
Former Pompey midfielder Liam Walker has signed for a new club.
The 36-year-old captained Gibraltar in their 2-0 defeat to EURO 2024 bound Scotland on Monday (June 3) and that won't be the only time he plays on the continental stage this summer. Gibraltar play Wales in a friendly on Thursday (June 6) and then Walker will prepare himself for his new side's European campaign.
He has signed for St Joseph's for the first time in his career. His new club finished second in the Gibraltar Football League and as a result, they will enter the first qualifying round of the Conference League, UEFA's third tier competition.
St Joseph's could be drawn against two Welsh teams; Bala Town and Caernarfon Town in the Conference League this summer which could offer Portsmouth fans the opportunity to watch one of their former players in action. Caernarfon Town have former Pompey utility man Dion Donohue on their books, so there could be a meeting between two players that played at Fratton Park at different points in time.
Walker was signed by Pompey in 2012 after impressing Michael Appleton in a pre-season friendly. Gibraltar beat Pompey 4-0 with Walker playing a key role and then a month later he signed a one-month deal at the club before his stay was extended.
He played a total of 28 times in the 2012/13 season, a campaign in which the club finished 24th in League One, but staved off the threat of liquidation following a fan takeover. Walker registered three assists and two goals during his time in Hampshire but each time he scored, he was never on the winning team.
His contract at the end of the campaign wasn't extended following Guy Whittingham's permanent appointment after a long caretaker spell. He was free to leave and ended up returning to San Roque, where he had played before joining Pompey.
He would go on to sign for the Lincoln Red Imps and Europa in his native Gibraltar before a brief return to England with Notts County in 2017. Walker returned to Gibraltar at the end of the 2017/18 season and has since returned to play for the likes of Europa and Lincoln Red Imps.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.