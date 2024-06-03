The most decorated Championship clubs - how Portsmouth's major all-time trophy haul compares with Leeds United, Sunderland and Derby
They may have just one the league title, but Portsmouth are soon to come up against the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Leeds United and Burnley all of whom not only have plenty of Championship and Premier League experience, but have all accumulated several trophies over the centuries.
The Blues will return to EFL’s second-tier competition for the first time in 12 years following a magnificent season that has seen them secure 97 points and win 28 of their 46 League One fixtures.
They have now begun to look to the upcoming transfer window as John Mousinho plans to build a squad that can successfully compete against the Whites, Clarets and others. Eyes are already on whether they can acquire Bournemouth’s Jamal Lowe, Newcastle’s Matt Ritchie and Peterborough’s Harrison Burrows but while we wait to see the new-look Fratton Park squad, here is how the club’s trophy cabinet compares to their upcoming rivals.
From most to least, here is how many major trophies (including league titles, FA Cups and League Cups) each 2024/25 Championship club has acquired in their history...
1. Sunderland - 16 (x6 First Division; x5 Second Division/Championship; x1 Third Division; x2 FA Cups; x1 FA Charity Shield; x1 EFL Trophy)
2. Sheffield Wednesday - 14 (x4 First Division; x5 Second Division; x3 FA Cup; x1 Football League Cup; x1 FA Charity Shield)
3. Blackburn - 13 (x3 First Division/Premier League; x1 Second Division; x1 Third Division; x6 FA Cup; x1 Football League Cup; x1 FA Charity Shield)
4. Pompey - 12 (x2 First Division; x1 Second Division; x4 Third Division; League One; x1 League Two; x2 FA Cup; x1 FA Charity Shield x1 EFL Trophy)
4. West Bromwich Albion - 12 (x1 First Division; x3 Second Division/Championship; x5 FA Cup; x1 Football League Cup; x2 FA Charity Shield)
5. Burnley - 10 (x2 First Division; x4 Second Division; Championship; x1 Third Division; x1 Fourth Division; x1 FA Cup; x2 FA Charity Shield
5. Preston North End - 10 (x2 First Division; x3 Second Division; x2 Third Division; x1 Fourth Division; x2 FA Cup)
5. Leeds - 10 (x3 First Division; x4 Second Division/Championship; x1 FA Cup; x1 League Cup; x1 FA Charity Shield)
6. Derby County - 9 (x2 First Division; x4 Second Division; x1 Third Division; x1 FA Cup; x1 FA Charity Shield)
6. Norwich City - 9 (x5 Second Division/Championship; x2 Third Division/League One; x2 Football League Cups)
7. Bristol City - 8 +1 Welsh Cups (x1 Second Division; x4 Third Division/League One; x3 Football League Trophy)
7. Sheffield United - 8 (x1 First Division; x1 Second Division; x1 League One; x1 Fourth Division; x4 FA Cup)
8. Swansea - 7 +10 Welsh Cups (x3 Third Division/League One; x1 Fourth Division/League Two; x1 Football League Cup; x2 Football League Trophy)
8. Luton - 7 (x1 Second Division; x3 Third Division/League One; x1 Fourth Division; x1 Football League Cup; x1 Football League Trophy)
8. Stoke City - 7 (x2 Second Division; x2 Third Division; x1 League Cup; x2 Football League Trophy)
8. Coventry City - 7 (x1 Second Division; x3 Third Division/League One; x1 FA Cup; x1 EFL Trophy)
9. Millwall - 6 (x1 Second Division; x3 Third Division/League One; x1 Fourth Division; x1 Football League Trophy)
9. Plymouth - 6 (x5 Third Division/League One; x1 League Two;)
10. Queens Park Rangers - 5 (x2 Second Division/Championship; x2 Third Division; x1 League Cup)
10. Cardiff - 5 +22 Welsh Cups (x1 Championship; x1 Third Division; x1 Fourth Division; x1 FA Cup; x1 FA Charity Shield)
10. Middlesbrough - 5 (x4 Second Division/Championship; x1 League Cup;)
11. Oxford United - 4 (x1 Second Division; x2 Third Division; x1 League Cup;)
11. Hull City - 4 (x4 Third Division/League One)
12. Watford - 3 (x2 Third Division; x1 Fourth Division)
