Pompey’s English league titles and League Cup wins compared to 2024/25 Championship rivals

They may have just one the league title, but Portsmouth are soon to come up against the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Leeds United and Burnley all of whom not only have plenty of Championship and Premier League experience, but have all accumulated several trophies over the centuries.

The Blues will return to EFL’s second-tier competition for the first time in 12 years following a magnificent season that has seen them secure 97 points and win 28 of their 46 League One fixtures.

They have now begun to look to the upcoming transfer window as John Mousinho plans to build a squad that can successfully compete against the Whites, Clarets and others. Eyes are already on whether they can acquire Bournemouth’s Jamal Lowe, Newcastle’s Matt Ritchie and Peterborough’s Harrison Burrows but while we wait to see the new-look Fratton Park squad, here is how the club’s trophy cabinet compares to their upcoming rivals.

From most to least, here is how many major trophies (including league titles, FA Cups and League Cups) each 2024/25 Championship club has acquired in their history...