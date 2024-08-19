Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Reported Pompey target Harvey Blair has left his social media followers guessing following his two latest posts on X, formerly Twitter.

In recent days, the 20-year-old has uploaded two black and white images of himself wearing his Liverpool kit, which many have interpreted as a sign he is set to depart Anfield.

A report over the weekend that said the Premier League side would not stand in the youngster’s way should a suitable offer come in will not have calmed the curiosity surrounding the youngster’s future. Pompey, who initially showed an interest in the Huddersfield-born talent last summer, are once again being credited with a liking for the forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, having played no part in Liverpool’s 2-0 win at Ipswich on Saturday - or the under-21s’ 3-1 victory over Manchester City in Premier League 2 - will only add to conjecture that Blair is heading for the Anfield exit.

But for many, though, it’s his latest social media posts which suggests a move away is in the offing for the Liverpool academy product.

@AudsleyLFC commented on Blair’s post dated August 13: ‘DO NOT SAY YOUR LEAVING BLAIR’. And that was the same quizzical response @Cxzza17 upload soon afterwards. They said: ‘Don’t tell me you’re leaving harv’.

Another post from @thegreatnuahh simply read: ‘Leaving?’ Meanwhile, @BongsSimel79727 wrote: ‘Please don't go out on loan boy you have what it takes to play for senior team.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A similar response greeted Blair’s last upload on August 15. Pictured in his Liverpool training gear, it too was published in black and white. There was also no words to accopmany the picture. It prompted @Crypto_Maximal to write: ‘Another one leaving?’ @UNCONFORMEDCF responded by saying: ‘It was a good run mate.’

Blair, whose only senior Reds outing came against Preston in the 2021-22 Carabao Cup, can play anywhere across the forward line. He was limited to just five under-21 appearances last season as a knee injury he picked up in July 2023 kept him out until December. The exciting forward then suffered an injury setback in the new year, which restricted him to a handful of Premier League 2 appearances off the bench over their second half of the 2023-24 campaign.

The 20-year-old appears to have put those injury worries to bed as he played an active role in Liverpool’s pre-season preparations, which included run outs against Real Betis, Arsenal, Manchester United and Las Palmas.

That will come as good news to the Blues, if the latest link proves correct, with John Mousinho without seven players for Saturday’s goalless draw against Luton, with forwards Colby Bishop, Josh Murphy, Kusini Yengi and Gavin Whyte all absent.

Speaking to The News on Saturday, Mousinho said he expects Pompey to unveil a couple of new signings next week.

Reading are also reportedly keen on Blair, who transfermarkt.com value at €100k.