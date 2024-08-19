Portsmouth close in on new addition as transfer business accelerates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey are set to unveil new goalkeeper Nicolas Schmid this week.

The News understands the Blues’ bid to bring in the Austrian remains on course, ahead of the transfer window’s close.

John Mousinho has indicated he’s confident of a couple of deals being completed this week, with a busy finale to summer recruitment anticipated.

Pompey will seal a move for Schmid, though the move has been slowed by the 27-year-old’s existing club, BW Linz, wanting a replacement lined up before he moves on.

The Blues will pay a fee for the former LASK man, who has been a regular operator for his team in the Austrian top flight.

Schmid will then vie to start with Will Norris, who produced a man-of-the-match performance against Luton on Saturday, with Jordan Archer the other keeper option.

BW Linz sporting director Christoph Schösswendter confirmed a deal was agreed last week, with Schmid expected in England to conclude the formalities of the move shortly.

He said: ‘The transfer has dragged on over the last two or three weeks, with intensive negotiations. In the end, we came to a good result in the middle of the week for the time being. 'Now all the other things are still being handled. If everything works and the medical check fits, nothing stands in the way of a signature.

‘You mustn't forget that we are giving up our absolute number one of the last few years. That's why it wasn't an easy decision despite everything. However, several factors fit together. 'It's a huge opportunity for the Schmidi. It's also a great story as a club and a certain recognition that you sell a player to such a league.

‘At the end of the day, the most important thing for me was what happens after Nicolas Schmid, how things continue on the pitch. We must not deteriorate in this position under any circumstances. If the economic aspect also fits in well, it's a well-rounded story.’