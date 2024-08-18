Portsmouth transfer business 'far from complete' as Preston interim boss steps down

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest news from across the Championship.

Portsmouth CEO Andy Cullen has revealed the club’s transfer business is ‘far from complete’ after a hectic summer at Fratton Park.

Pompey wasted little time in boosting their squad ahead of their return to the Championship as they maintained the momentum created by their League One title win with a number of shrewd additions. Nine new faces have arrived including former Pompey favourite Matt Ritchie, QPR goalkeeper Jordan Archer and Oxford United winger Josh Murphy. Talks over a possible deal for Austrian goalkeeper Nichalos Schmid are believed to be ongoing - although Pompey may have to show patience as Blau-Weiss Linz attempt to find a replacement for their number one stopper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With less than two weeks of the transfer window remaining, Pompey are expected to continue their intense recruitment drive - and Cullen has given an insight into what they have experienced since securing promotion back into the second tier last season.

Speaking on Pompey Talk, he said: “Our recruitment to date this summer has seen us welcome nine new players to Pompey and we look forward to seeing Andre Dozzell, Elias Sørensen, Jacob Farrell, Jordan Archer, Jordan Williams, Josh Murphy, Matt Ritchie, Rueben Swann and Sammy Silvera all play their part in Pompey blue. Our activity is far from complete, as we look to complete further signings in a variety of positions over the remaining two weeks of the window.

“It has been very different to what we previously experienced in League One and activity has proved to be slower for most Championship clubs. Things should now accelerate as Premier League sides and other bigger teams in Europe see their players return from the Euros and the Olympics and we remain confident that our patience on key targets will come to fruition.”

Preston interim boss steps down

Preston North End have confirmed interim manager Mike Marsh has stepped down from his role at the club and hope to make an announcement over a new boss ‘in the coming days’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Liverpool and West Ham United midfielder stepped into the role earlier this week when former manager Ryan Lowe departed the club just days after their home defeat against Sheffield United. Along with Peter Murphy and Ched Evans, Marsh was tasked with taking temporary charge and oversaw the Carabao Cup win over Sunderland and Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Cardiff City. However, Marsh has now informed the Deepdale hierarchy he no longer wishes to ‘take the club forward’ and will not be applying for the managerial vacancy.

Peter Ridsdale, Director of Preston North End (centre) | Getty Images

In a statement released on the club website, he said: “On Monday 12th August, it was announced that Mike Marsh, along with Peter Murphy and Ched Evans, would take charge of the first team fixtures against Sunderland and Swansea City. Following today’s defeat in South Wales, Mike has thanked the club for the opportunity to take interim charge, but he does not wish to apply for the job on a permanent basis or take the club forward. Mike will therefore leave the club with our sincere thanks and best wishes for the future. We will now concentrate all our time and energy on appointing a new manager/head coach, and hope to be in a position to make an announcement in the coming days.”

Eustace targets Rovers reunion with Fulham youngster

Blackburn Rovers are reportedly lining up Fulham forward Jay Stansfield as a possible replacement for Sammie Szmodics after the Republic of Ireland international joined Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town.

Jay Stansfield celebrates a goal for Birmingham City last season. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Alan Nixon has reported the Cottagers youngster has significant interest from the Championship after Rovers and second tier rivals Stoke City joined a lengthy list of clubs keen to secure his services before the summer transfer window comes to a close later this month. Rovers manager John Eustace has worked with Stansfield earlier in his career after signing the forward on loan during his time in charge of Birmingham City and is now keen on a reunion at Ewood Park following the £10m sale of last season’s top goalscorer Szmodics.