Your round-up of the latest stories surrounding Pompey’s Championship rivals.

Portsmouth can finally enjoy an international break off the back of victory after their excellent 3-1 win at home to Preston North End last weekend. Goals from Josh Murphy, Connor Ogilvie and Colby Bishop ensured all three points remained at Fratton Park as Pompey ‘bullied’ their relegation rivals to climb from the bottom of the table.

A couple of Pompey players have since flown off to represent their countries and Mousinho will have one eye on his international stars, with the majority of his focus on next week’s trip to Blackburn Rovers. And it is an injury update from their upcoming hosts that leads today’s Championship news round-up.

Beck return

Blackburn are hoping to have on-loan defender Owen Back available for next week’s visit of Portsmouth to Ewood Park. The Lancashire Telegraph report that Beck is ‘expected’ to return after the international break, having pulled out of international duty with Wales due to a back injury.

The Liverpool loanee has missed Blackburn’s last two games with the issue, having started seven of the previous 12 games - missing three matches because of suspension. Harry Pickering has covered at left-back in the 22-year-old’s absence but his return will provide a major boost for Rovers, who beat Cardiff City 3-1 before the international break.

Coventry latest

Another big name has emerged in the Coventry City manager picture with reports claiming Ruud van Nistelrooy has applied for the vacancy. TalkSPORT report the Dutchman is under consideration for the Championship job, following Coventry’s decision to sack Mark Robins earlier this month.

Van Nistelrooy was in interim charge of Manchester United as recently as last weekend but has since left, with incoming boss Ruben Amorim opting to bring his own backroom staff to Old Trafford. The 48-year-old is highly rated but faces competition for the role, with former Chelsea and Everton boss Frank Lampard also in the running.

Bellingham confidence

Borussia Dortmund are ‘increasingly confident’ of signing Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham, according to reports. Football Insider claim the 19-year-old is keen to follow in the footsteps of his brother, Jude, who swapped Birmingham for Dortmund back in 2020 before moving on to Real Madrid last year.

Bellingham has been one of Sunderland’s standout players this season, registering two goals and an assist in 13 appearances - missing only the last two games through suspension. The report adds that Sunderland are ‘likely’ to cash in on the midfielder, although it doesn’t state whether that will be in January or the summer.