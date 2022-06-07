Marlon Pack: The Cardiff insider verdict on Portsmouth, Bristol City and Shrewsbury target

But what’s the verdict from within the press room at the Cardiff City Stadium, where Pack is set to say his goodbyes?

Well, we spoke to Wales Online’s Cardiff reporter Glen Williams who gave us an insight into Pack’s recent form at the Bluebirds.

Here’s what he said...

‘Pack’s standout attribute is his passing and distribution. If he is allowed time on the ball he is probably one of the best passers in the division.

‘But sometimes the game catches up on him, get’s a bit quick and if he hasn’t got that time on the ball he can’t show his full range.

‘He’s very composed, a great organizer, great leader and I think in the right Championship club he’d do quite well.

‘In League One I have no doubt he would do really well.

‘He is a solid Football League player, no thrills but quite dependable.

‘He fits into that category of being an out-and-out defensive midfielder but it’s difficult when those types of players are known for being tough tackling and that’s not really him, he’s more smart positionally.

‘Last season Cardiff brought back Ryan Wintle and they signed Tommy Doyle.

‘They both did really well, results picked up, they just had more legs, a bit more creativity and a bit more going forward and the system didn’t suit a deep-lying playmaker like Pack.

‘When Cardiff knew his contract was running down at the end of the season, there was more of an eye to next term and the players that might be here.

‘They knew Pack wouldn’t be here so they fazed him out pretty quickly.

‘The massive advantage Pompey will have if they sign him is that he is a leader and knows what it takes to get up to the Championship, and any squad would be lucky to have that.

‘The thing with Shrewsbury is that Steve Cotterill is there and Pack loves him so that could be a factor.

‘I know that the next move would have to be right for him, he got his Uefa B coaching licence last week. He’s probably starting to think if there is a pathway where he can start coaching somewhere.

‘I think he’s quite keen to stay local but he is a Portsmouth boy so the lure of a hometown club ways a lot heavier than other factors.

‘If Pompey want somebody who’s quick and with legs then he’s probably not the best player to have, but his injury record is impeccable, his set-pieces are really good and he’s got a really long throw so he has got really good attributes.