Ben Thompson is set to be released by Gillingham following the end of his contract.

Clubs across League One are starting to reveal their retained lists following the season’s conclusion.

By Pepe Lacey
Monday, 9th May 2022, 2:33 pm
Updated Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 5:09 pm

So far fifteen of Pompey’s third-tier rivals have unveiled who they wish to keep next term, along with those who are exiting for fresh starts.

Blues target Matt Butcher is one of those departing this summer after it was confirmed he rejected fresh terms at Accrington Stanley, along with Cheltenham defender Will Boyle after he decided to seek new adventures.

Meanwhile, massive ex-Fratton Park favourite Ben Thompson has also been released following the end of his contract at Gillingham, while former linked man Jack Tucker has been offered a new deal by Neil Harris at Preistfield.

Here are the numbers from those fifteen clubs so far.

1. Accrington Stanley

Released: Stephen Sama, Lewis Mansell, Ben Pleavin, Luke Stowe and Kevin Spinelli; Rejected extension: Matt Butcher; Returning loanees: Joel Mumbongo (Burnley), Yeboah Amankwah (Manchester City) and Marcel Lewis (Union SG).

2. Bolton

Released: Matty Alexander, Alex Baptiste, Nathan Delfouneso, Liam Edwards, Jay Fitzmartin, Liam Gordon, Reiss Greenidge, Andy Tutte; Returning loanees: Xavier Amaechi (Hamburg), Marlon Fossey (Fulham), James Trafford (Manchester City); Contract offered: Adam Senior.

3. Burton

Released: Danny Rowe, Luke Redfern, Michael Bostwick, Oumar Niasse, Aaron Amadi-Holloway; Contract offered: Callum Hawkins, Daniel Moore, Thierry Latty-Fairweather, Tom Hewlett. Offered professional contracts: Ben Radcliffe, Jakub Niemczyk. Returning loanees: Harry Chapman (Blackburn Rovers), Jacob Maddox (Vitória de Guimarães), Christian Saydee (AFC Bournemouth), Matej Kovar (Manchester United).

4. Cambridge United

Released: Wes Hoolahan, Kai McKenzie-Lyle, Tom Dickens; Returning loanees: Sam Sherring (AFC Bournemouth), Jensen Weir, Lorent Tolaj (both Brighton & Hove Albion); Contract offered: Greg Taylor, Liam O’Neil, Harrison Dunk, Adam May, Will Mannion; Contract rejected: Jack Iredale.

