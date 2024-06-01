Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matt Macey is the third member of Pompey’s League One title-winning squad to find a new club after six first-team players were released at the end of the season

Matt Macey has spoken for the first time since his Pompey exit.

And the giant stopper has admitted he’s delighted he’s been able to get his immediate future sorted out relatively quickly after signing for Danny Cowley’s Colchester United on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old, who was released by Pompey at the end of the season, has penned a two-year deal at the League Two outfit. He’s the third member of the Blues’ League One title-winning squad to be let go to find new employers, with both Sean Raggett and Joe Rafferty joining Rotherham last week.

Macey found himself without a club for four months last season after departing Luton in September. He returned to Fratton Park on a short-term contract in January to provide cover for Blues No1 Will Norris. However, he’s been quick this time to land another role - and that’s something he’s grateful for.

Speaking to the U’s’ media team, the 29-year-old said: ‘I’m really delighted it’s all done and it’s a nice feeling to have it done so early. I can enjoy the rest of the summer and I’m really excited to come back in now.

‘I’ve spoken to them (the Cowleys) and spoken to people about the club and there’s definitely a really positive vibe about the place. I’m excited to be a part of that and hopefully we’ll have a good successful season.’

Colchester finished the 2023-24 campaign in 22nd place as they narrowly avoided dropping out of the Football League. To land a keeper of Macey’s calibre presents a bit of a coup. Former Blues boss Cowley said Colchester saw off competition from clubs higher up the EFL pyramid to land the giant stopper.

He said: ‘We’re delighted to be able to bring Matt to the club. He had a number of options higher up the pyramid, and we are so pleased that he sees the same potential in this football club as we do. For Nicky and I the number one and number nine are always key positions.

‘Our previous successes have always been built on having an excellent defence and keeping clean sheets. Matt has some incredible attributes and a wealth of experience that will really help our young group.’

Macey made 21 appearances for Pompey during two separate spells at Fratton Park. He’s represents Colchester’s first signing of the summer but there’ll be no JobServe Community Stadium reunion with former Fratton Park team-mate Jay Mingi, who last week joined Stockport County on a free transfer.

