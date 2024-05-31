'Done deal' - Portsmouth keeper joins League Two side after Fratton Park exit

Matt Macey has found a new club after his release from Portsmouth. (Image: ProSport Images)

Colchester United have confirmed they have signed the former Pompey goalkeeper.

Matt Macey has linked up with a former Pompey boss after agreeing to join Colchester United.

The 29-year-old was released by the Blues earlier this month and has landed at the League Two outfit. He becomes Colchester’s first signing of the summer and is the first player U’s manager Danny Cowley has plucked away from his former employers - although Macey only arrived at Fratton Park in the aftermath of the former Fratton Park boss’ sacking in January 2023.

Macey first joined Pompey on loan from Luton Town on the same day that John Mousinho was appointed head coach. The 6”7” goalkeeper played a total of 21 games and kept a total of 15 clean sheets over the second half of the 2022-23 season.

He rejoined the Blues in January 2024 to provide cover to Will Norris, displacing Ryan Schofield as back-up goalkeeper after being let go by Luton last September. However, Macey failed to feature as Pompey secured the League One title last month, remaining on the bench behind Will Norris for the 20 games he was available for.

“I would have loved to have played, but, as everyone knows, Will’s form has been unbelievable and that’s the way football goes sometimes,” said Macey earlier this month as he reflected on his second spell at Fratton Park.

‘The most important thing is the club got promoted and everyone fully deserves it.’

Before re-joining Pompey, Macey was at Luton Town and played 14 times for the Hatters. The other clubs the keeper has played for include Hibs, Plymouth Argyle and Accrington. The Bath-born shot-stopper also played in the Europa League for Arsenal.