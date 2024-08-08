Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was an emotional return to Portsmouth announced on Tuesday night.

Portsmouth’s new signing Matt Ritchie certainly saw it all during his eight-year stint as a Newcastle United player.

From the darkness that enveloped St James Park caused by the relegation into the Championship just months before his arrival and the limited ambition and investment of their former owner to the bright new dawn of a mega money consortium taking control of the club and Champions League nights at St James Park. He may well have been absent when Eddie Howe named his squad for the challenge of taking on the great and the good of European football - but there can be no doubt Ritchie played a significant role in helping Newcastle on their journey back to the top table.

It could be argued the lifelong Pompey fan took a massive risk leaving a Bournemouth side then managed by current Newcastle boss Howe to move to the opposite end of the country to join a club where turmoil and uncertainty were the prevailing emotions. However, that risk paid off for club and player as the Scotland international played an influential role on and off the pitch as the Magpies claimed the Championship title and re-established themselves back in English football’s top tier. There have been some wonderful memories created. A crucial winning goal against Burton Albion took United to the brink of promotion back into the Premier League during his first season on Tyneside and there were memorable efforts against Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal as the Magpies claimed notable victories against the division’s leading lights.

His trademark celebration of a near-assault of the nearest corner flag became the stuff of legends - especially on one memorable occasion when he volleyed one into the rather delicate area of a male supporter after a last-minute winner again Chelsea (it’s on YouTube and is worth a moment of your time). The most comical aspect of that celebration was that Ritchie was not even the goalscorer!

The arrival of Eddie Howe in November 2021 may well have led to a more peripheral role on the pitch but the importance of reaching for high standards, a spirit of togetherness and fostering an unwavering requirement to show the maximum level of commitment were imposed by the likes of Ritchie and fellow stalwart Paul Dummett, despite their limited involvement between the white lines.

Newcastle’s unquestionable progress on the pitch over the last three years have been boosted by increased investment and ambition shown by their owners. But the excitement journey they find themselves on is only possible because of the spirit and desire shown by players like Matt Ritchie when the club found itself at such a low ebb. When hope and belief are conspicuous by their absence during Mike Ashley’s tempestuous ownership, the passion and will shown by the like of Matt Ritchie gave supporters something to relate to when their club felt distant and cold.

He will always evoke fond memories for Newcastle supporters and will be viewed as someone who represented their club with pride and gave their all each time he walked out on to the pitch, even in the most challenging of circumstances. That is all any supporter can ask for and now, as he returns to his boyhood club well over a decade after his departure, he will head into the new season with the overwhelming gratitude and support from Newcastle fans firmly behind him.