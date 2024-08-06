Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two ex-Pompey targets on the move and set to face the Blues in Championship campaign

Pompey have welcomed yet another new addition to the Blues squad after announcing that former Ipswich Town and QPR midfielder Andre Dozzell has been signed on a one-year contract.

Dozzell’s arrival marks the eighth new addition to John Mousinho’s squad and the ex-Rs star is set to provide some much needed second-tier experience for the Blues as they make their final preparations ahead of Saturday’s clash against Leeds United. With only four days to go until the Blues are back in competitive action, here is the latest news from their Championship rivals...

‘Medical booked’ for Sheffield United target

Leicester City star and former Pompey target Harry Souttar is set to undergo a medical with Sheffield United on Tuesday according to the latest reports from Football Insider.

The 25-year-old was previously targeted by Kenny Jackett during the head coach’s tenure at Fratton Park but is now said to be putting the finishing touches on a loan move to Bramall Lane after agreeing terms. If Souttar’s medical is successful, he will undoubtedly form part of the squad that will face Pompey on September 28 as the Blues take on their first season in the Championship for 12 years

The 30-time Australian international was part of Leicester’s successful promotion campaign last season but, having only made four appearances across all competitions, has been deemed surplus to their 2024/25 requirements. He is currently contracted with the Foxes until June 2028 but will now join up with Chris Wilder’s squad who aim to achieve automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

The news of the defender’s arrival at Bramall Lane comes just a day after it was confirmed that defensive midfielder Andre Dozzell had signed with Pompey, despite trialling at the Blades earlier this summer.

QPR make ‘competitive’ offer for ex-Pompey target

QPR are said to have made a ‘competitive’ offer for the Crystal Palace winger and one-time Pompey target Jesurun Rak-Sakyi. Pompey had been credited with an interest in the rising star earlier this summer but, amid reports of so many other interested parties, John Mousinho relented that acquiring the 21-year-old would likely be out of the question.

Luton, Blackburn, Hull, Lyon and Anderlecht have all been reported to have been keeping tabs on the Eagles star but according to Alan Nixon, it is QPR that have submitted a serious bid for the winger. Sheffield United are also said to be preparing an offer but the London club are likely to outbid the Blades as Chris Wilder’s side will struggle to meet the required loan fee demands due to their ongoing takeover talks.

The 21-year-old will be hopeful of securing regular football next campaign having been reduced to just eight first team games last season. He has previously shown what he can do in League One, bagging 15 goals and contributing eight assists in 43 Charlton Athletic League One appearances but will hope that last season’s injury problems will not have hindered his capabilities for the 2024/25 season.