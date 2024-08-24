Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portsmouth suffered last-minute heartbreak but continued their unbeaten start to the Championship season at the Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick feels his Middlesbrough side could have gone on to beat Portsmouth even after scoring an added-time penalty to make it 2-2 on Saturday.

Pompey continued their excellent start to the new season with another hard-fought point on the road, with John Mousinho’s men now unbeaten from their opening three games. But they could, and possibly should, have taken all three points back down south but for an added-time penalty for Boro.

Christian Saydee scored twice for Pompey in a breathless first period, opening the scoring inside two minutes after getting on the end of Callum Lang’s cross to finish. Matt Clarke headed home an equaliser but Saydee was on hand to restore his side’s advantage just before the half-hour mark, this time capitalising on a defensive error between Clarke and goalkeeper Seny Dieng to roll into an empty net.

Boro dominated possession and had 29 shots in total, but only seven were on target and Pompey looked to have hung on until conceding an added-time penalty, with Owen Moxen penalised for a foul on Isaiah Jones. New signing Tommy Conway stuck it away for the home side to ensure the spoils were shared come full-time. But Carrick believes his side could even have taken all three points if chances after that spot-kick were taken.

“Mixed feelings really,” Carrick told Boro’s official website of the result. “I thought we played well for 80 per cent of the game and I thought we were really good. I thought we came back from the early goal really well, had a really good spell and then had a five or 10-minute spell in the first-half where we lost our heads, got frustrated and obviously the second goal was a big part of that.

“Second-half we were really good, chance after chance. We had so many attempts on goal and the goalkeeper was making some good saves. But I thought we kept doing the right things and in the end, we just couldn't find a way to get the extra goal we deserved. Don’t get frustrated by it, keep doing the right things. Keep being positive and trying things. The boys did that and ended up getting a penalty at the end.”

Both sides had to settle for a point a piece in the end and, having made the long journey north, Pompey might consider themselves the happier side despite conceding so late. Mousinho’s men have now faced three serious promotion contenders in Leeds United, Luton Town and Boro, taking a point from each.

Mousinho admitted after full-time that on balance of play, Boro probably deserved the win but Pompey’s unbeaten league start continues and they have shown an ability to fight in the Championship. Things don’t get any easier for the second-tier new-boys, with Sunderland - the only team with a 100 per cent record - the visitors to Fratton Park next weekend.