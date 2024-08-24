Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to the Blues’ 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough.

Twice Christian Saydee gave the visitors the lead – but twice the hosts came back to rescue a point at the Riverside, with Tommy Conway’s 90th-minute penalty securing Boro a share of the spoils.

No doubt Pompey would have taken a point before kick-off, especially after it emerged that defensive lynchpin Conor Shaughnessy was not available. But just like at Leeds, there was some disappointment at the final whistle that the Blues were unable to hang on to their slender lead.

That’s not reflected in views post-match, though, with many fans seeing the positives after another battling performance from John Mousinho’s side.

Here’s how the Fratton faithful responded to the result on X as Pompey remain unbeaten in the Championship.

@martinwake81: Showed again can compete at this level. With new players to bed in and loan signings next week, all positive.

@mikepfcwhite363: Any fan that says 3pts lost I know deep down you are lying I would take a point away anyway from Boro.

@FinlayJohn93: Getting so close to getting first 3 points but hey least we aren't getting smashed and losing games more than holding our own in this league.

@whcallum: How were grinding these results I’ll never know, dominated from the first minute, third string defence and still unbeaten. Who needs Mourinho.

@BlueArmyAlex: A proud performance given half the team is injured, 3 points from 3 games is more than good.

@NotMiltos: Excellent point lads, against a very very tough opposition, Saydee's best in a Pompey shirt and Norris was unbelievable as always, we move, PLAY UP POMPEY.

@Urf882: We desperately need a decent CB. I don’t think we will struggle to score goals this season though.

@HenryII90359048: Frustrating but at least unbeaten.

@Dan23934245: Again gutted we couldn’t get the 3 points but still definitely take that before the game.

@jmizzle00: That'll do nicely. Unbeaten by 3 of the best teams in the league. Defence a bit shaky at times need a CB …

@ALittlecopse: Take that all day long, what a score and first three games unbeaten with a depleted squad.