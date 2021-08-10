Millwall 2 Portsmouth 1 - RECAP as 10-men Blues go down fighting in front of 2,000 away fans

Millwall v Portsmouth

The Blues will be backed by 2,000 travelling fans at The Den as they face the Championship.

Those fans will be buoyed by the signing of Joe Morrell last night, who isn’t eligible for the game.

It will be friends reunited in the capital, though, with both Ben Thompson and Jed Wallace in the Lions’ ranks.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We will have all the build-up and talking points ahead of the game tonight as we build up to the action,

Then we will bring the team news, reaction and video analysis and warm-up action along with any breaking news.

From 7.45pm it’s blow-by-blow commentary as Danny Cowley’s men bid to take a second-tier scalp and earn a second-round place.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.