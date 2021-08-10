Millwall 2 Portsmouth 1 - RECAP as 10-men Blues go down fighting in front of 2,000 away fans

Pompey turn their attentions to the Carabao Cup tonight as they face Millwall.

By Jordan Cross
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 9:40 pm
Millwall v Portsmouth

The Blues will be backed by 2,000 travelling fans at The Den as they face the Championship.

Those fans will be buoyed by the signing of Joe Morrell last night, who isn’t eligible for the game.

It will be friends reunited in the capital, though, with both Ben Thompson and Jed Wallace in the Lions’ ranks.

We will have all the build-up and talking points ahead of the game tonight as we build up to the action,

Then we will bring the team news, reaction and video analysis and warm-up action along with any breaking news.

From 7.45pm it’s blow-by-blow commentary as Danny Cowley’s men bid to take a second-tier scalp and earn a second-round place.

LIVE! Milwall 2 Pompey 1

Last updated: Tuesday, 10 August, 2021, 21:39

  • Three changes for Pompey - Ben Thompson on bench for Millwall
  • Hackett-Fairchild opens scoring (4min)
  • Malone levels (21min)
  • Saville puts home side in front (27min)
  • Pompey down to 10 as Johnson gets a straight red (47min)
  • Hackett-Fairchild effort off line (83min)
Tuesday, 10 August, 2021, 21:39

Full-time: Millwall 2 Pompey 1

Tuesday, 10 August, 2021, 21:37

90+2

Afobe well off target with a 20 yarder from the apex of the box

Tuesday, 10 August, 2021, 21:36

90+1

Bass duffs another clearance but gets away with it

Tuesday, 10 August, 2021, 21:35

Three mins’ stoppage time

Tuesday, 10 August, 2021, 21:34

89

Time running out for Pompey to find that leveller but the 10 men are having a go here.

Tuesday, 10 August, 2021, 21:32

CHANCE

Bass saves well as Smith connects with another powerful header in the box

Tuesday, 10 August, 2021, 21:28

OFF THE LINE

Hackett-Fairchild into the box, his first shot blocked and next headed off the line by Leonard!

Tuesday, 10 August, 2021, 21:26

81

Bass is alert and does enough to make Romeo hit the side netting as he bursts into the box.

Tuesday, 10 August, 2021, 21:25

79

Bass is out of his box and it’s not a particularly good clearance but Afobe’s long-range effort is off target

Tuesday, 10 August, 2021, 21:24

79

Here comes Thompson for Malone

