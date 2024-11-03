There were mixed results for Portsmouth’s Championship relegation rivals on Saturday afternoon

Portsmouth picked up a 1-1 draw at Hull City on Saturday afternoon to gain a point on a handful of sides above them but they remain bottom of the Championship table with nine points after 13 games.

Joao Pedro put the home side ahead with a goal in the 11th-minute but Josh Murphy was on hand to score the equaliser and secure a point for Pompey. Elsewhere on Saturday, there was a shock win for Cardiff City over Norwich City while QPR held 10-man Sunderland to a draw at Loftus Road.

Cardiff City 2-1 Norwich City

Cardiff scored two late goals to snatch a dramatic 2-1 win at home against promotion-chasing Norwich. Borja Sainz, the division’s top scorer, hit his 11th league goal of the season to put the visitors ahead early in the second half at the Cardiff City Stadium. But Callum Robinson came off the bench grab an 89th-minute equaliser before Callum O’Dowda’s left-footed winner deep into stoppage time. Victory saw Cardiff extend their unbeaten run under caretaker manager Omer Riza to six games and climb a further four places clear of the relegation zone.

Leeds United 3-0 Plymouth Argyle

Leeds comfortably swept aside Plymouth 3-0 to extend their unbeaten Championship run to eight games and underline their promotion credentials. Goals from Dan James, Joel Piroe and Brenden Aaronson put Daniel Farke’s men 3-0 up at the end of a one-sided first half at Elland Road. It was a tough afternoon for Wayne Rooney’s Argyle, who set up in an ultra-defensive system but ultimately had no answer to Leeds. The hosts brought on teenagers Sam Chambers and Charlie Crew and recent signing Joshua Guilavogui for their debuts in the final quarter of the match.

Stoke City 2-1 Derby County

Stoke City jumped a few places up the table as Ben Gibson headed in a late winner to secure a 2-1 win over Derby County. The Potters went into the lead early on through Tom Cannon’s ninth-minute penalty after he was taken down by Jacob Widell Zetterstrom. Derby, somewhat against the run of play, levelled things up in bizarre fashion after Gibson’s header beat his own goalkeeper Viktor Johansson, who got the last touch as the ball went into the net. But captain Gibson secured all three points for the home side with eight minutes left.

Oxford United 1-2 Swansea City

Swansea scored their first goals in more than nine hours as they beat Oxford 2-1 at the Kassam Stadium. It was Oxford’s first home defeat of the season and they have now gone eight Championship matches without a win. After failing to find the net throughout October, the Swans eventually ended their barren run in the 38th minute when Zan Vipotnik turned in Ronald’s cross from the right. Substitute Florian Bianchini sealed victory for Swansea in the 80th minute when he ran on to Goncalo Franco’s pass and finished neatly from 16 yards.

Sheffield Wednesday 2-6 Watford

Four second-half goals from Vakoun Bayo gave Watford a stunning 6-2 victory over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough. Michael Smith quickly cancelled out Ryan Porteous’ opener before penalties from Tom Ince and Bayo put Watford in the driving seat. Bayo bagged his second and claimed the match ball either side of Pol Valentin’s reply for the Owls and then claimed his fourth in the closing stages. Wednesday boss Danny Rohl made eight changes to the side that lost on penalties to Brentford in the Carabao Cup, with skipper Barry Bannan and top-scorer Josh Windass returning to the starting XI. Watford head coach Tom Cleverley made a couple of switches from the 1-0 win at home to Blackburn, with Pierre Dwomoh making his first start and Bayo coming in.

QPR 0-0 Sunderland

Jobe Bellingham was sent off as Championship leaders Sunderland were held to a 0-0 draw at QPR. Bellingham was shown the red card 13 minutes into the second half for a crude challenge on Zan Celar as the Black Cats midfielder was trying to retain possession after a heavy touch. Struggling Rangers, one off the bottom of the table of the table and still without a home win this season, were unable to capitalise on their numerical advantage. However, a second successive goalless draw against one of the division’s heavyweights – they held Burnley in their previous match – seems like another step in the right direction for Marti Cifuentes’ side.

Bristol City 3-1 Preston North End

Yu Hirakawa controversially gave Bristol City a helping hand in their 3-1 victory over Preston. The 23-year-old used his hand to take the ball away from Preston goalkeeper Freddie Woodman to score a sixth-minute opener for the visitors. Sam Greenwood’s free-kick in the 48th minute levelled proceedings but Nahki Wells’ header quickly put the Robins back in front and Max Bird sealed the points late on, condemning Paul Heckingbottom to his first league defeat at Deepdale since becoming Preston manager. North End had conceded eight goals in their last three games coming into this fixture and Heckingbottom would still have been frustrated with his players at the back, despite the impending controversy.