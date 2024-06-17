MK Dons to beat Burton Albion to former Portsmouth youth star

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Pompey youth star set for six-figure move up League Two

League Two outfit MK Dons are set to win the race for the ex-Pompey youngster Tommy Leigh. MK Dons - who finished fourth in the 2023/24 campaign - just missed out on promotion, losing to Crawley Town in the play-off semi-finals. They are now hopeful of strengthening their squad ahead of a second shot at promotion once the 2024/25 season gets underway.

According to sports journalist Alan Nixon, the Stadium MK club are said to be hugely keen on Accrington Stanley’s Leigh who has previously enjoyed interest from Burton Albion this transfer window.

Leigh, 24, scored eight league goals as the Accies finished 17th in League Two last season and now talks are said to be underway between the Wham stadium and Stadium MK sides with the latter looking to get a deal over the line as quickly as possible.

The News reported last month that Burton Albion had been in conversations with Leigh but the League One side subsequently failed to agree a deal with the 24-year-old’s current club and are now losing the race for the attack-minded midfielder.

Leigh, who was released by Pompey as a 16-year-old, featured 42 times for League Two Accrington in all competitions last season. The Blues have continue to keep an eye on Leigh’s progress after impressing at the Wham Stadium following his 2021 move from Bognor.

Indeed, John Mousinho told The News previously that he has a great admiration for Leigh who can operate in the three attacking positions behind the central striker, in particular the number 10 role. However, their interest waned last summer when Accrington placed a £200,000 price tag on the former Baffins Milton Rovers midfielder.