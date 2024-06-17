Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jordan Williams admitted Pompey’s promotion party played a significant role in his Fratton arrival.

The Blues new boy told how his new side’s indomitable support was a factor in convincing the right-back PO4 was the place for him.

Williams was part of the Barnsley side who went down 3-2 at Fratton Park in April, as John Mousinho’s side secured a place in the Championship.

Pompey twice came from behind to spark exultant scenes, as a berth in the second tier was secured after a 12-year absence.

The 24-year-old told how the gravity of those events and the Fratton faithful’s incessant backing was a pull, as the right-back arrived on a three-year deal on Friday.

Williams told Pompey’s YouTube channel: ‘When I spoke to Rich (Hughes) the feel around the place and how they want to progress me as a player (was an attraction), there’s the new training round and the fans as well.

‘When I was a Barnsley we played at Fratton Park and we got promoted that night. Even though I was at Barnsley, the feeling I got that night was very special - and I want to be part of that. I want to be on that side of it.

‘It was obviously disappointing on my side at the time, because I wanted to win the game for Barnsley and it would’ve helped secure us in the play-offs.

‘But the feeling you got when the third goal went in and obviously at the end of the game and the fans celebrating is something you’ll remember for the rest of your life.

‘We scored first and went 2-1 up as well, but the fans sung louder every time Barnsley went in front - and that’s something I want to be part of.

‘When the times are tough the lads will need the fans - and the fans will pull us through. ‘That’s what happened that night.

‘Them being on our side, we’re going to need them this year. It’s a new one for this team, but something we will relish and the fans are going to spur us on.’

Williams’ arrival at Pompey brings a six-year stay at Barnsley to a close, as the former Huddersfield man picked up significant Championship experience and captained his side last term.

The former England under-18 international told how he felt the time was right for a change, however, as his contract came to a close at Oakwell.