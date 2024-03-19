Portsmouth moved a step closer towards returning to the Championship for the first time since 2012 when they edged to a narrow win at Peterborough United on Saturday afternoon.

Kusini Yengi struck the decisive blow when the Pompey substitute came off the bench and set off wild celebrations in the away end by beating Posh keeper Jed Steer with 13 minutes left on the clock at London Road.

The win ensured John Mousinho's side remained five points clear of second placed Derby County side with seven games remaining in what has already been a memorable season for the Fratton Park faithful. Hopes of a return to the second tier of English football are also boosted by the fact Pompey sit nine points clear of Bolton Wanderers, who currently sit just out of the promotion places.