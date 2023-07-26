Preparations are in full swing for Portsmouth as they prepare for a new season in League One. The Blues have rolled up their sleeves and gotten stuck into the transfer market and are enjoying a very active window, having already signed a variety of exciting new players.

John Mousinho has enjoyed bringing in the likes of Will Norris, Ben Stevenson and Gavin Whyte already, and there are still other names on the radar as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s a look at the latest pre-season updates after Pompey’s 1-0 loss to AFC Wimbledon, plus a bit of rival monitoring as further transfer rumours keep the rumour mill busy.

Mousinho’s Wimbledon verdict

The Blues boss has admitted there is “plenty to work on” after his side were handed a 1-0 defeat by the Dons on Tuesday night. Mousinho addressed both the positive and negative points from the match as he looks to fine-tune his game and integrate his bundle of new signings.

“A positive is the amount of chances we created in the second half and finding the net — which we didn’t have any trouble doing at the weekend — is the next step,” he told the club’s website. “It’s never going to be smooth with so many new signings coming in — across the front six, five of them arrived over the summer.

“This is the time to get those teething problems out of the system and there are plenty of training sessions left — plus another game on Saturday — before we start league action.”

Abu Kamara in action against AFC Wimbledon. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Wrexham eyeing move for League One striker

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

League Two new boys Wrexham are aiming big this transfer window and have set their sights on what would be an ‘ambitious move’ for Barnsley star James Norwood, according to Alan Nixon (h/t The 72).