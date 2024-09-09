Ian Evatt has been backed to turn Bolton’s underwhelming start in League One this season around.

The Wanderers boss, who fell short in his determination to deny Pompey the League One title and promotion last season, has been criticised by sections of the Toughsheet Community Stadium fan base following just one win in four third-tier games before the international break.

That early-season form leaves Bolton - who finished 10 points behind champions Pompey in third last term and were beaten by Oxford in the play-off final - sitting 18th in the table and just a point above the relegation zone. They are also already nine points adrift of current league-leaders Wrexham, who have played a game more.

Evatt’s task doesn’t get any easier as Bolton host Huddersfield on Saturday, with Michael Duff’s side winning three of their four games following relegation from the Championship.

However, according to former England international Carlton Palmer, it's far too soon for Bolton to start contemplating a new manager. He believes the Trotters fans need to stick by the boss and retain faith in his ability.

Speaking to Football League World, the ex-England international said: “It’s been a difficult start to the season for Bolton Wanderers and Ian Evatt.

“Given the play-off defeat, Ian needed to get off the ground running, and they haven’t done so, and a certain section of the supporters are starting to turn.

“Obviously two defeats in their opening six games (in all competitions), it’s not been the start they wanted and they’ve got a very, very difficult game coming up against Huddersfield at home.

“They need to get going now, they really do. But the fans need to be faithful.

“Ian Evatt has done a fantastic job at Bolton. I know people look and say ‘it’s time for a change, he’s not got us over the line’ or whatever.

“But be careful what you wish for. He’s done really well in developing the football club, bringing players on, and yes, they’ve got very close and just missed out, but you have to be a little bit mindful of the situation in the league.

“When you look at the league table that they’re in, you look at the likes of Wrexham, Stockport, Barnsley, Birmingham, Charlton, Huddersfield Town, (who) have all got plenty of money to spend. So it makes it very difficult.

“They’re only five points off the play-off places, it’s early days yet. The league doesn’t take shape until after 10 games, so give him time, let’s see where they are after 10 games, but he is under pressure.

“They’ve a very, very big game coming up against Huddersfield, and you can see how they go, because Huddersfield are going to be there or thereabouts this season.

“For me, patience is key.”

Pompey secured four points from a possible six in their meetings with Evatt & Co last season, with April’s draw in the north west taking them one step closer to the League One crown.