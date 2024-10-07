Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nicolas Schmid is embracing Pompey’s passion for football after moving into the heart of the community.

But the new keeper admitted his move to Fratton Park comes with a big adjustment, as he embraces seaside life in Southsea.

Schmid was handed his Blues breakthrough, as he usurped Will Norris as first choice in the 1-1 draw with Oxford United on Saturday.

Moving the 850 miles from Austria’s third largest city to the south coast of England has been a seismic change for the 6ft 5in man.

Schmid has chosen to move straight into the heart of the area, settling into a new property in Southsea with his girlfriend.

It’s a far cry from past eras such as back in the Premier League days, when signings chose to stay away from the city and only travel on to the island on matchdays.

Schmid explained the biggest change is living on the coast after moving from the north of Austria, which is landlocked by eight different countries.

And then there is the passion for Pompey which has immediately become apparent at his new home.

Schmid said: ‘It’s very different to Austria, to be fair.

‘It’s getting better and better every day and I like it.

‘I live in Southsea and it’s a bit different to home - we have no sea!

‘The temperature is actually a bit warmer in Austria, but probably a bit warmer here in the winter.

‘I’m here with my girlfriend and we are getting used to things.

‘We are going back home to Austria now (after Saturday’s game) to settle some things.

‘But I like the culture here in Portsmouth - it’s a football culture, so of course I do!’

Schmid came through his first Pompey display with credit, offering a composed and reassuring presence and making a decent first-half stop from Idris El Mizouni.

But the keeper felt the first objective for his new club was to show the determination missing from the Stoke thrashing last week, as the search for a first success continues.

Schmid added: ‘I think it was actually a very good performance against Oxford and we were unlucky not to win.

‘It’s been a tough start, but I would say every opponent is going to be tough in this league.

‘First of all, we have shown some character for the fans after the last game.

‘I think that’s a good sign and things will improve - we will keep going.’