New boy makes forceful Leeds United claim ahead of Portsmouth Championship opener

Jordan Williams surveyed Pompey’s opener at Leeds and insisted: This is what we’re in the Championship for.

And the Blues new boy is adamant his team will go to Elland Road with ambition and no fear for the second tier curtain-raiser.

John Mousinho’s men were handed a huge challenge opening day challenge when the fixtures were released last week, as they given a trip to last year’s beaten play-off finalists.

It’s the pre-cursor for a testing opening, with meetings with Luton and Burnley following in the first six games after their relegations from the Premier League.

The Leeds clash is one that excites rather than worries Yorkshireman Williams, after his summer arrival from Barnsley.

Williams acknowledged the size of the task Pompey face - but believes it’s a test his new side are equal to.

He said: ‘It’s a brilliant first game and I’ve had a few messages from a few friends who are Leeds fans.

‘It’s good. It will be a tough game but one where we will be able to show where we’ve come from in pre-season - and I think it will be good for us.

‘They’re one of the biggest teams in the division and the crowd will be rolling for the first game. Hopefully the sun shines and we can put on a display for our fans.

‘It doesn’t matter who we play at this level, whoever we play in the Championship will be a big side in their own right.

‘We certainly are, so it’s just about us trying be ambitious and having no fear.

‘We’re not delusional, it’s going to be tough at times this season. There’s going to lows and highs - we’re going to need our fans through the highs and the lows.