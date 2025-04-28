Kwame Poku looks set to leave Peterborough this summer | Getty Images

The 2024-25 season hasn’t been completed yet - but already transfer gossip is emerging for teams who’ll be operating in the Champiopnshi next term.

Only today, Pompey were linked with a move for young Dungannon Swifts midfielder Tomas Galvin, with newly-promoted Wrexham also credited with an interest in the 20-year-old who is currently operating in the Northern Ireland Premiership.

Yet they’re not the only ones being associated with players with a week of the regular season still to navigate.

Here’s the latest transfer gossip from around the division as clubs make plans ahead of the forthcoming summer transfer window.

Birmingham to offer Posh winger bumper weekly wage

Peterborough United forward Kwame Poku | Getty Images

League One champions Birmingham City are reportedly closing in on a deal for exciting Peterborough United winger Kwame Poku.

And in their efforts to bring the 23-year-old to St Andrew’s for their first season back in the Championship, Football League World claim a stunning £30,000-a-week contract has been put to the former Colchester United youngster, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

The big-spending Blues, who forked out more than £25m on transfer fees last summer to ensure their stay in the third-tier was a one-season-only stay, are clearly adopting the same approach to their latest Championship stay, having already accumulated 105 points with one game remaining,

Scottish Premiership side Glasgow Rangers are also reported admirers of Poku, who has been named in the League One team of the season. Although, Posh boss Darren Ferguson believes Birmingham won’t be the only side south of the border interested in the forward.

He told the BBC over the weekend: ‘There’ll be loads of clubs in for Poku, I would expect, Hector (Kyprianou) and Ricky (Jade-Jones) the same. It just emphasises what we do at this club.’

Poku has scored 12 goals and registered eight assists in League One this season, despite Peterborough sitting 17th in the table going into their final-day-of-the-season game at Rotherham on Saturday.

He helped Posh beat Birmingham 2-0 in last month’s EFL Trophy final at Wembley.

Norwich pull trigger on Gunn exit

Norwich City keeper Angus Gunn | Getty Images

Keeper Angus Gunn will leave Norwich at the end of the season.

It’s been confirmed the 29-year-old - who didn’t feature when Pompey beat the Canaries 5-3 on Good Friday - will depart on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract.

Forward Onel Hernandez and midfielder Jacob Sorensen - two players who were named on the bench by now departed boss Johannes Hoff Thorup for the game against the Blues - are also set to exit Carrow Road for nothing.

Gunn has featured 119 times for Norwich and has kept goal for the club 34 times this season.

Confirming the decision, sporting director Ben Knapper told the club website: ‘Angus, Onel and Jacob have all played a significant part in our club’s history. They have been part of some very successful teams and their achievements here have been fantastic.

‘I know our supporters will join me in showing our appreciation to each of the players for their efforts and contributions to the club during our final fixture of the season this weekend against Cardiff City.

‘We all wish them the very best in the next steps of their respective careers. They will all be welcomed back at Carrow Road in the future.’

Hull in talks to sign defender

Despite their Championship status being in Pompey’s hands, relegation-threatened Hull have reportedly held talks over the free-transfer signing of West Brom defender Semi Ajayi for next season.

The 31-year-old free agent will leave the Hawthorns this summer after six seasons and 176 apperances for the Baggies after they decided not to renew is contract.

And according to his agent, the Nigeria international could be heading to the MKM Stadium to continue his career.

‘He (Ajayi) will definitely leave West Brom, as they haven’t shown any serious intention of renewing his contract. He’s happy there, but he’ll leave if they don’t make an offer,’ Ajayi's agent told AfricaFoot .

‘He’s already in talks with Reading and Hull, who admire his versatility and experience. An assessment will take place in the coming weeks, but he’ll be there somewhere next season.’

Hull are currently third from bottom in the Championship standings and a point away from safety as they prepare to face Pompey on the last day of the season.

