Pompey have been linked with a move for young Northern Ireland midfielder Tomas Galvin.

The Blues are believed to be in battle with a host of EFL clubs for the 20-year-old’s services, according to Football League World.

Preparations for the transfer window will no doubt be well under way at Fratton Park after John Mousinho’s men secured their Championship status for another season. Another vital summer is set to take place at PO4 as the head coach builds a squad which will be looking to progress in the second tier next term.

And Pompey have today been credited with an interest in Galvin, who is also reportedly being tracked by League One trio Charlton Athletic, Bolton Wanderers and Wrexham.

The young attacking midfielder currently operates for Dungannon Swifts, who currently sit fourth in the six-team NIFL Premiership play-off table and 28 points behind recently crowned champions Linfield.

But it’s been a fantastic campaign in front of goal for the 20-year-old, who has scored seven goals and provided two assists in 35 outings for Rodney McAree’s side this term.

Galvin registered his first professional appearance by coming off the bench in April 2023, aged 18, before breaking into the first-team squad during the 2023-24 season. Since his breakthrough, he’s netted 17 times in 71 appearances for the County Tyrone outfit.

Tomas Galvin. Photo: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press | David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Tomas Galvin could follow in Pompey favourite’s footsteps

Dungannon will be a name which will be familiar to some Pompey fans, with Fratton favourite Terry Devlin coming through the ranks at Stangmore Park. After successfully emerging through their youth-team system, the versatile midfielder amassed 47 appearances before joining Glentoran in 2022.

The 21-year-old went on to join the Blues less than 12 months later, when he made the move to Fratton Park in July 2023 for an undisclosed fee.

It’s fair to say Devlin has shone in his opening two campaigns on the south coast, totalling 60 outings as his stock continues to rise. After impressing in the Championship this term, the Northern Ireland international was rewarded with fresh terms in March and will remain at PO4 until 2028.

Now the Blues are potentially widening their search for new recruits across the Irish Sea once again. With preparations well under way for next season, Galvin is the first name to be linked with a move to Fratton Park this summer.

