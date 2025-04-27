Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fratton Park is set to take centre stage in last-day drama next week - despite Pompey already confirming their Championship status.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues sealed their safety with two games to go on Easter Monday when they secured a 1-0 win against Watford.

However, Pompey can still play a key role in determining the outcome of the second-tier’s bottom three as the battle for survival intensifies below them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull City make the trip to PO4 on the final day knowing they have to avoid defeat if they want to have any chance of avoiding the drop to League One.

That’s after Ruben Selles’ men ended the penultimate match week in the dropzone after losing 1-0 to relegation rivals Derby County at the MKM Stadium.

And the Tigers suffered a further blow to their survival bid, with Luton Town securing a 90th-minute winner against Coventry to move out of the relegation places.

Cardiff City’s fate has already been sealed after they drew 0-0 with West Brom - confirming their drop to the third tier, while Plymouth Argyle would need to win and see a 14-goal swing on the final day to keep any hopes of safety alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull currently occupy the final relegation apot on 48 points but a draw at Fratton Park and defeats for Preston and Derby on the final day could see them move out of the dropzone.

Just two points separate the Tiggers in 22nd and Stoke City in 18th, meaning five sides still have everything to play for on the final day of the season.

Abu Kamara set for Fratton Park return

Abu Kamara will make his first return to Fratton Park on the final day. | Getty Images

A win for Pompey would simply relegate Selles’ men as well Abu Kamara. It would represent a stark contrast in emotions for the 21-year-old, who - 12-months prior - was celebrating League One title success with the Blues.

Of course, it will mark the winger’s first return to PO4 following the conclusion of his season-long loan spell with Mousinho’s side last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kamara scored 10 goals and provided 10 assists in 52 appearances for Pompey in all competitions, playing a vital role in their return to the Championship.

The Blues were keen to bring the Carrow Road academy graduate back to Fratton Park on a permanent deal in the summer but he would go onto seal a move to Hull in August for a reported £4.5m fee.

Since then, the young talent has provided eight goal contributions in 35 league games for the Tigers in their relegation battle. And the former Pompey loanee will look to impress against his former side on the final day to keep his new club in the second tier.

Hull will be backed by a capacity crowd in the away end. The visitors confirmed they had sold out their Milton End allocation, while a sell-out crowd is expected in the home end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fratton faithful will be hoping to see a positive end to what has been a successful first campaign back in the Championship.

Mousinho’s men head into the final game of the season on 53 points in 16th place and sit five points clear of the bottom three following Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday.