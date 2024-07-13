Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new twist has emerged in the transfer battle to land in-demand Peterborough full-back Harrison Burrows - a player who was on Pompey’s radar this summer.

Speculation regarding the highly-rated 22-year-old has been rife during the current transfer window, after Posh’s failure to secure promotion back to the Championship.

As well as the Blues being linked with the left-back, Preston North End reportedly had bids knocked back for Burrows; a move to recently relegated Birmingham has been heavily suggested; while last month it was claimed the defender -who also interests Coventry - had travelled to Sheffield United, where a medical was successfully completed and personal terms over a ‘multi-million pound’ deal had been agreed.

The fee being reported, which is in excess of £2m, was one of the reasons why Pompey thought better of ending their interest in the Peterborough defender. Indeed, head coach John Mousinho has since said the Blues are no longer looking to bolster their options at left-back as they approach their Championship return content with what both Connor Ogilvie and Jack Sparkes can provide.

However, with the new season now just four weeks away, it appears Burrows is no closer to knowing where he’ll be playing his football in 2024-25. That’s because our sister title, The Peterborough Telegraph, are reporting that the Blades have pulled out of any deal to bring the London Road youth product to Bramall Lane.

The protracted ownership takeover of the former Premier League club was believed to have been the initial hold-up. Yet, it’s been reported that the deal has fallen through as Sheffield United ‘no longer want to pay the asking price’. In addition, no paperwork was completed during Burrows’ reported visit to Yorkshire, which has allowed the Blades to pull the plug on the transfer.

The player is currently in Spain with Peterborough as they continue their pre-season preparations. Burrows, however, played no part in Posh’s friendly defeat at the hands of AFC Wimbledon on Friday night.

Speaking during the week, Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony said three Championship clubs and a ‘massive’ League One club had been constantly bidding for the reigning League One player of the year.