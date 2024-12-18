Another of Pompey's relegation rivals parted ways with their manager recently.

Another of Portsmouth’s Championship relegation rivals look set for change in the dugout with reports claiming Oxford United are closing in on the appointment of Gary Rowett.

Oxford sacked promotion-winning manager Des Buckingham following Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday, a result which left them with just one win in 15. The U’s had enjoyed a decent start to life in the second-tier but have since fallen into serious relegation trouble, sitting just one point above 22nd-placed Pompey ahead of this weekend’s difficult trip to Leeds United.

A swift appointment was expected earlier this week and Rowett has since been identified as Oxford’s number one target, with the Telegraph’s John Percy reporting on Tuesday evening that club and manager were in ‘advanced negotiations’. Those claims have since been backed up by local media, including the Oxford Mail and BBC Oxford Sport.

Negotiations are ongoing and there hasn’t yet been any confirmation from the club, but it now looks likely that Rowett will take charge ahead of the struggling side’s trip to Elland Road. Oxford were thought to be keen on recruiting someone with Championship experience and Rowett provides exactly that, having previously managed at Birmingham City, Derby County, Stoke City and Millwall.

Speaking recently, Rowett said he was ready to get back into management. He told GiveMeSport last month: “I’ve been out of work on three different occasions. The first time I just waited for my agent to call and it felt terrible. Now I’ve worked out how to manage my time more effectively. I don’t just sit by the phone hoping it rings. The next opportunity will come when it comes. Usually you get offered work.

“In fact, I could have been back in a job just days after leaving Millwall, but it’s about waiting for the right opportunity. That’s the biggest challenge for any manager out of work. I have an agent who does the work for me and contacts clubs who have a vacancy. I’m running out of Midlands clubs! But what I would say is that Coventry is a big club. Coventry would be a fantastically attractive club for any Championship manager. And Burton Albion is another one. I have been there before and helped them out.

“I also worked in London for four years with Millwall, which was a great experience for me on and off the pitch. I am not specific about the geography. It just has to be a project that appeals to me and one where I feel I can make an impact. I have worked within the top ten of the Championship for the last ten years. I have had that element of success around the top half of the Championship.

“So that’s the obvious aim, to be working with a team capable of competing for promotion to the Premier League. My passion has always been to help build things and find the right plan and pieces of the jigsaw to improve a team – from both a coaching and man-management perspective. I am passionate about that side of the job. I have to go somewhere where I feel I can have a real impact, whether Championship, League One, Europe or MLS. It’s just got to be somewhere I feel I can help. And just talking about it, I can’t wait to be back in the right role.”