Pompey are set to allow Ryley Towler to leave Fratton Park in the January window.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Blues boss John Mousinho insisted the defender still has an important role to play at PO4, before further consideration is afforded to his exit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Towler has not played a minute of Championship football since the end of August, that after picking up more league playing time than he totalled across the entirety of last term.

Towler still has 18 months to run on his existing deal and is viewed as talent with potential to be fulfilled in the long term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conor Shaughnessy and Ibane Bowat are both sidelined with Regan Poole a doubt for the clash with Coventry on Saturday.

With Tom McIntyre’s struggling form another consideration, Mousinho will likely want to keep Towler around until later in the January window.

But the Pompey boss sees the need for the former Bristol City to pick up playing time.

When asked if Towler will be considered for a January loan, Mousinho said: ‘Quite possibly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘That’s particularly with the situation we find ourselves in with centre-halves at the minute.

‘Ryley’s kept himself at it really well every day and has been a lot closer than he may have imagined.

‘When you’re not in the side or starting games you can think you’re not in the conversation or close, but Ryley has been close. It’s something we keep an eye on.’