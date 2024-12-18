LATEST: Portsmouth boss reveals position over Ryley Towler’s future ahead of January window
But Blues boss John Mousinho insisted the defender still has an important role to play at PO4, before further consideration is afforded to his exit.
Mousinho acknowledged the need for the popular figure to pick up the playing time, with a loan move his potential avenue to doing so this term.
Towler has not played a minute of Championship football since the end of August, that after picking up more league playing time than he totalled across the entirety of last term.
The 22-year-old recently failed to make the squad for three games, being named as an unused substitute against Norwich and Derby.
Towler still has 18 months to run on his existing deal and is viewed as talent with potential to be fulfilled in the long term.
Mousinho hasn’t hid from Pompey’s desire to bring central defensive experience when the window opens in a couple of weeks time.
Conor Shaughnessy and Ibane Bowat are both sidelined with Regan Poole a doubt for the clash with Coventry on Saturday.
With Tom McIntyre’s struggling form another consideration, Mousinho will likely want to keep Towler around until later in the January window.
But the Pompey boss sees the need for the former Bristol City to pick up playing time.
When asked if Towler will be considered for a January loan, Mousinho said: ‘Quite possibly.
‘That’s particularly with the situation we find ourselves in with centre-halves at the minute.
‘Ryley’s kept himself at it really well every day and has been a lot closer than he may have imagined.
‘When you’re not in the side or starting games you can think you’re not in the conversation or close, but Ryley has been close. It’s something we keep an eye on.’
