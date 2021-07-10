The Blues were this week linked with the Ipswich Town academy graduate – along with League One rivals Lincoln and MK Dons, as well as Scottish Premiership side Hearts.

As things stand, Pompey are in need of more bodies in the engine room following the summer departures of Tom Naylor (Wigan), Andy Cannon (Hull), Ben Close (Doncaster Rovers) and Bryn Morris (Burton Albion).

Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe have so far arrived – from Millwall and Luton respectively – but additional options are required as the Blues plot their latest promotion challenge.

Now Bishop is the latest name who the Blues supposedly have their eye on.

The 24-year-old has made 132 appearances for Ipswich since making his debut in 2014.

Last season, he scored four goals in 38 games as the Tractor Boys finished a disappointing ninth in the third tier.

Ipswich's Teddy Bishop has been linked with Pompey. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

However, despite triggering an option for an additional 12 months in his contract, Paul Cook has told Bishop he's free to find himself a new club this summer.

Cowley's tracked the former England youth international's career and sees him as someone capble of operating in either the number eight or number-10 role.

But the head coach was tight-lipped on whether Pompey will be making a move for Bishop.

Cowley said: ‘Teddy is one we know well. He plays in the number eight/ number-10 role.

Ipswich midfielder Teddy Bishop. Picture: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

‘As a midfielder, do you score goals, create goals or stop goals? I see so many midfielders who are neat and tidy but think: "What do you do?".

‘They're neat and tidy but have got to be one of those things or ideally a combination.

‘I like a number six who can start the play and are very good at stopping the opponent.

‘You talk about the eight who is your box-to-box player. But now you get number eights who are a number eight/ number 10 who are creative.

‘We like to play with a single pivot with one number six. Sometimes in the lower leagues, you need two number sixes because they can usually do it on the ball but not against the ball.

‘But Teddy is a number eight/ number 10. He's a nice footballer but maybe just lost his way at Ipswich.’

Reports in East Anglia suggest that Bishop could be used in a swap deal with Michael Jacobs.

The Pompey winger has attracted attention from Ipswich this summer, with Cook interested in a potential reunion.

The duo helped Wigan claim the League One title in 2018.

If Jacobs is to depart Pompey, it would not be until later in the window.

The ex-Wolves man continues his rehabilitation following knee surgery, which forced him to miss the end of last season.

What’s more, Jacobs was not involved in the first friendly of the summer – a 2-1 loss at QPR behind closed doors on Wednesday.