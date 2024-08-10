Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United were held to a nail-biting 3-3 draw by Portsmouth in their first Championship game of the season.

Portsmouth denied Leeds United a perfect Championship opener with a dramatic display away from home on Saturday. John Mousinho’s side travelled to Elland Road in hopes of causing an upset, and while the points were split, it certainly wasn’t the ideal day out for Daniel Farke and his men.

Despite Leeds taking the lead early on, Pompey dug in their heels and found a two-goal response before half-time through Elias Sørensen and Callum Lang. The Whites replied immediately after the break but a stoppage time penalty for Portsmouth looked to completely undo Leeds’ efforts.

Lang bagged his brace by converting from the spot, looking like he had snatched an unexpected win for Pompey in their first Championship match of the season. A late Brenden Aaronson goal salvaged a point for Leeds in the 95th minute but he scuffed a golden opportunity to kill the game off just moments later.

The US international had a clear cut chance to net the winner for Leeds. In a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper, Aaronson shot wide and the chance to bank the winner was over. This, added to the missed chances in the first half, left a lot of frustrations lingering.

Farke admitted his ‘disappointment’ in his post-match press conference but still had some positives to dish out, especially to Aaronson, who he stressed he has ‘no accusations’ towards.

“Should have won this game with Aaronson. In all matters, we would have deserved to win this game. I’m not angry, just disappointed with those 20 minutes where we switched off.

“Just a hug from me [for Aaronson], no words are needed. He is the most disappointed lad in the dressing room. Back from his loan and wants to prove his worth — he could have been the hero. Normally a player of his quality scores this and everyone sings his name. Takes time to win the crowd back and be trusted.

“Take the positives out of your first goal in your first game back and there will be more moments from here in the future. He was the hero of one point today, no accusations from my side. Compliment for his work rate and first goal.”

For Pompey, coming away with a point against promotion favourites Leeds is certainly no bad way to open up their campaign.