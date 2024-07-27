Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho is adamant Pompey will refuse to concede ground on their transfer approach as their activity kicked into gear.

And the Blues boss warned of the dangers of compromising on signing the right players at the wrong time this summer.

The patience of the Fratton faithful was rewarded yesterday, as a three-and-a-half week wait for signings ended with the arrival of Aussie left-back Jacob Farrell.

Farrell became the sixth signing of the summer, with defender Zak Swanson also committing himself to the Pompey cause in the Championship for the next 12 months.

Some key arrivals are still required, with the middle of the park looking to be an area where the Blues still need bolstering ahead of a testing campaign.

The football operation have been preaching the mantra of patience, however, with Mousinho himself stressing targets have not yet fallen by the wayside this summer.

Now another arrival is in the bag with Pompey confident their recruitment operation is treading the right path.

Mousinho said: ‘Last year, the difference was we had the targets and they became available. We had the players we wanted and we could get them done.

‘We want to bring the right players to the football club, we want to bring Championship quality players in. We don’t want to compromise on that and we feel we’re in a good position.

‘The minute we have to move on from a target and go to the next one, we’ll do it. But at the moment we don’t, so we’re very happy with where we are.

‘Of course we want to see things moving, but we’re satisfied with where we are.

‘We do as well (want signings). It would be ideal if we could have every single signing in for the first day of pre-season.

But the second best scenario is getting the players you want in at the right time. The worst scenario for me is getting the wrong players in at the right time.

‘So that’s how we want to play it. Sometimes it happens very quickly and this transfer window, I think everything has happened in a slower manner.