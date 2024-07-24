Portsmouth boss’ transfer message to please faithful as wait for deals continues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho is adamant Pompey haven’t lost out on any of their targets as the wait for signings continues.

And Mousinho pointed out a slower transfer market this summer is a factor impacting most clubs and not just the Blues.

Pompey set a strong recruitment pace when the transfer window opened last month, following up Jordan Williams’ arrival on the first day of business with a further four deals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reuben Swann, Jordan Archer, Josh Murphy and Sammy Silvera are the other additions through the door, but it’s now been over three weeks since Silvera’s loan arrival from Middlesbrough was confirmed.

In that time Zak Swanson has agreed a new contract, while Pompey are waiting to confirm the arrival of Australian left-back Jacob Farrell from Central Coast Mariners with a deal lined up for the 21-year-old.

This Saturday will mark two weeks until the start of the Championship campaign, as Pompey face a testing opening at Leeds United.

There will then be a further three weeks with the season up and running before the summer window comes to a close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporters are hungry for signings, but the reassuring message from Mousinho is the Blues have lost out on NONE of their main targets this summer.

He said: ‘It’s still really slow and the market as a whole has been really slow. At the moment we are being patient with a lot of deals

‘Where we are is that we’re still in a really good position with a lot of the deals we want to get done.

‘The best way I can describe it is that when we have our lists for certain positions at the start of the summer, we target the top of the list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘For the majority of those, the target at the top of the list is still available.

‘So it’s not that we’re missing out on any deals, it’s just that the market is slow and clubs are holding on to players for a bit longer.

‘Club’s demands are whatever they are, so we have to make sure that we get the right deal there as well.