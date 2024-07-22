LATEST: Portsmouth set to seal transfer for sixth summer arrival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey are on the brink of announcing the arrival of new defender Jacob Farrell.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The News understands the Blues are on course to land the Aussie international, with the deal now set to be sealed for the Central Coast Mariners man.

Everything currently remains in place for the 21-year-old to be confirmed as the sixth summer addition to John Mousinho’s squad, ahead of their Championship return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

News emerged of Farrell being lined up on Friday night, with Mousinho keen to add some dynamism to his left flank.

The expectation was a deal could be confirmed as soon as today, with the Socceroos under-23 international joining countrymen Kusini Yengi and loanee Sammy Silvera at Fratton Park.

Silvera is a former team-mate of Farrell’s at Central Coast Mariners, with the pair enjoying a huge amount of success with the A-League outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farrell won two penalties as a second-half substitute with Silvera also on the scoresheet, as their side thrashed Melbourne City 6-1 to win the championship in 2023.

After the winger’s departure to Middlesbrough last summer, Farrell picked up back-to-back grand final wins after a dramatic 3-1 extra-time triumph over Melbourne Victory in May.

That has now created the pathway for a move to PO4, as Pompey return to a market they believe can work well for them.

The signs are certainly promising on that front, after Yengi’s explosive maiden campaign in English football. The striker bagged 13 goals last term as Pompey stormed to the League One title following his £90,000 arrival from Western City Wanderers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues have also looked at a number of other potential Aussie opportunities, with midfielder Aiden O’Neill closely looked at last year and revisited this summer.

Farrell’s capture injects some impetus into Pompey’s transfer activity, which had started at a pace after the summer window opened last month.

Jordan Williams arrived from Barnsley on the first day of activity, with Josh Murphy, Jordan Archer and Reuben Swann quickly following suit.

There has been a relative lull, however since Silvera’s loan capture for the campaign at the start of the month with Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes explaining the club are having to be patient to land their preferred targets.