Pompey’s victory against Preston North End and improved performances against Hull and Plymouth should not cloud over the fact that squad surgery is remains a January must.

That’s the verdict of The News’ Jordan Cross, who believes ‘glaring issues’ within John Mousinho’s Blues squad still need addressing as soon as the transfer window opens for business.

The feelgood factor rmade a welcome return to Fratton Park on Saturday as Pompey turned over Paul Heckingbottom’s North End to record their first home win of the season. The result followed vastly-improved performances on the road that weren’t necessarily rewarded with wins the Blues deserved. Meanwhile, Colby Bishop's unexpected goalscoring return against the Lilywhites also provided a huge boost ahead of a break in the Championship schedule due to international fixtures.

Despite a much-needed bloom of positivity at PO4, the fact remains that the Blues are still embroiled in a relegation dog fight at the bottom of the table. That can’t be forgotten about - and nor will it, with Cross firmly believing Pompey’s stance on what’s required in January won’t waver.

Appearing on the latest episode of Pompey Talk, which is available on Freeview channel 262, the Blues writer was asked if recent improvements would cloud over what’s needed transfer-wise. In response, Cross emphatically replied. ‘No, it doesn’t for me - the surgery is necessary.

‘In my mind, it’s all about getting through to January and then making the adjustments that evidently have to happen.

‘There are glaring issues in the squad at the moment that need addressing in terms of experience, in terms of what the season has thrown at Pompey as well. The same issues apply in a number of different areas.’

Cross said every department was under review as Pompey search for solutions to their current predicament. But he relieved one area he’d like sporting director Rich Hughes address in the new year.

‘All areas are under the microscope,’ he added.

‘But the one position that obviously needs strengthening is left-back. Pompey need a left-back and probably need a permanent left-back to come in.

‘Connor Ogilvie has stepped up to the level for the first time and has faced incredible challenges from day one, and I think he’s found it hard at times.

‘I’m a fan of Connor’s and it was great to see him on the scoresheet on Saturday. But I think he’s found difficulties against pace, and it’s been searing pace at this level. When players get behind you, at Championship level, they don’t let you back in again, they're too quick, they’re gone and it’s really hard to deal with.

‘Another thing, probably because of what he’s been up against, is Connor has been a bit slow to engage. A lot of crosses seem to come in without being closed down from that flank, with Connor standing off a bit too much in fear of going in and then getting done.

‘With Jacob Farrell’s injuries as well, Pompey look very light there, so that’s an obvious area that needs strengthening.’