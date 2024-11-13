Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey’s victory over Preston could well prove to be the turning point of their season.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the positivity emanating from Fratton Park is in marked contrast to the downbeat mood among the Blues’ rivals at the foot of the Championship table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victory over the Lilywhites saw John Mousinho’s side off the bottom of the table and put 207 days without a win on home soil to bed, on an afternoon to savour.

It was Colby Bishop’s amazing goalscoring return just three months on from open-heart surgery which really elevated the afternoon, as he left the bench to seal the win from the penalty spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McAnuff is firmly across events in the Championship as a pundit, since the man who was once strongly linked with Pompey saw his playing days come to a close in 2021.

And he feels a sea change could well be occurring across the international break, before Mousinho’s side return with three games in eight days against Blackburn, Millwall and Swansea.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Essential EFL podcast, McAnuff said: ‘From a timing perspective, they are probably not the happiest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘But it’s the way you look at it, you could flip that and say going into the international break now there’s some real positivity which has been scarce at the whole football club.

‘I think Fratton Park in particular which we’ve touched on with Sheffield United and Leeds United, in terms of home atmosphere, Fratton Park is up there when it’s rocking and gets going.

‘They’ve not had much to celebrate there this year at all, but from their point of view that first home win will be massive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I just feels like there’s a lot of positivity coming out versus some of those other teams down there struggling.

‘Colby Bishop is a big, big part of that and we have to factor that into their struggles this season and how late that news came.

‘First of all, it’s absolutely great that he’s recovered. He gets himself on the bench and then comes on and scores a penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It does feel like a bit of a shift in the mentality of the football club.

‘It’s a really good performance as well and I’m sure John Mousinho will be delighted.

‘They will be absolutely thriving at this club over the next couple of weeks ready and champing at the bit to get out for the next match.

‘I think from their point of view it could just be the result that gets them going and gives them that bit of belief they just looked to lack a bit at times this season.’