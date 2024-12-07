A round-up of key Championship headlines as a former Portsmouth star prepares for a new start

Championship strugglers Portsmouth will look to boost their survival chances this weekend when they play host to Bristol City in the first of two meetings with the Robins this month.

Pompey lost just once in four matches during November, in a month of football which was largely overshadowed by an international break and two postponements.

November, did however, bring a first home victory of the season for the Blues against Preston North End - and now John Mousinho and his team will be looking to turn Fratton Park back into the fortress that it had been during last term’s title-winning campaign.

Portsmouth can climb to within a point of safety this weekend if results go their way as QPR and Hull City face Norwich and Blackburn Rovers respectively.

Ahead of an action packed weekend of Championship action, Portsmouth News rounds-up all the latest headlines from around the division.

West Brom boss emerges as top target for Premier League side

West Brom Albion manager Carlos Corberan has reportedly emerged as Wolves’ first choice option to succeed Gary O’Neil if they do decide to pull the trigger at Molineux this weekend.

Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto understands that the Premier League outfit are huge admirers of Corberan, who has done an excellent job at the team’s Black Country rivals.

Corberan, who initially made a name for himself as Marcelo Bielsa’s reserve team coach at Leeds United, became West Brom manager in October 2022 and steered the club from second bottom to ninth in his first few months in charge.

The Spaniard, who turned down the chance to manage Leeds United in February 2023, guided West Brom to the play-off semi-final last season, and has his sights firmly set on trying to win promotion once again this season.

Corberan refused to address questions about the links between himself and Wolves directly and instead simply insisted that his whole focus was on preparing the Baggies for their match against league-leaders Sheffield United.

Former Portsmouth striker takes on Reading vacancy

Former Portsmouth striker Noel Hunt has been confirmed as the new manager of League One promotion hopefuls Reading following the departure of Ruben Selles to Hull City.

Hunt has agreed to sign a two-and-a-half-year deal at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and will take charge of his first match this weekend against league leaders Wycombe Wanderers.

The three-time Republic of Ireland international inherits a Royals team that are in sixth position after a much improved start to this campaign.

The ex-Pompey man, that lifted the League Two title in 2017, has been the reserve team coach at the Royals for the last 18 months and has played a key role in promoting many of the team’s existing first team players through the academy.